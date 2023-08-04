Flag football league starts in Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL VALLEY – Beginning this Monday, August 7, there will be a new high school sport in the Imperial Valley as Girls Flag Football will makes it’s debut as a sanctioned sport in the CIF San Diego Section for the first time, this 2023-2024 school year.
Flag football joins eleven sports currently offered by the CIF SDS of which the Southeastern Conference, which represents mainly the Valley, participates in nine sports: volleyball, tennis, cross country, soccer, basketball, track and field, softball, golf, and swimming.
“As far as I know it came down from the CIF State level to the various sections and they had the option to either implement it for 2023 or at a future date,” CIF Southeastern Conference President Joe Evangelist said. “And the San Diego Section overwhelmingly approved it for this year … it’s here and we’re going.”
Flag football joins volleyball, tennis, golf, and cross country as a fall sport and will share the local gridirons with tackle (aka boys) football for at least the coming season.
“The flag football games will be played twice weekly,” Evangelist said. “On Monday nights there will be games and some schools will have a varsity and a junior varsity game following CIF State doubleheader rules.”
Local fans have had a semi-roller coaster ride with the boys’ football schedules the past few seasons due to a shortage of referees, and that issue will probably impact both the tackle and now the flag schedules this season.
“For example, if there is no varsity boys tackle game on Thursday night, there will be the tradition lower level game (frosh or JV) followed by a varsity-only girls flag game,” Evangelist said. “However, if the boys are playing a varsity tackle game on Thursday night, then the lower level and varsity flag games will move to Wednesday.”
For 2023, there will be only one Imperial Valley League in flag football as not all schools are participating in the new sport this season.
“Calipatria High and Palo Verde High are the only two Southeastern Conference schools who have opted out of this season, so we’ll go with one league as we do in some sports,” Evangelist said. “Then we’ll see how it goes this year, and once we have the power rankings and divisions get established at the CIF level for next year, we can look to having two leagues which is better for our conference to be CIF playoff participants and to get recognition for our players.”
The issue for small population schools like Calipartria High, while wanting to offer flag football, is having enough girls to participate in three levels of volleyball and two levels of flag football.
“I’m excited about it and eventually we hope it comes to our campus,” Calipatria Athletic Director Ted Hughes said. “The problem is always going to be do we have the number of athletes to field two teams in one season.”
While tackle football has been practicing this week, it has a required three days of conditioning before putting on pads and then restricted contact for two more days.
On Monday, the girls will literally hit the ground running throughout the Valley.
As should perhaps come as no surprise, the two teams hitting the practice field first on Monday will be the Brawley High Wildcats at 7:00 a.m with the Imperial High Tigers set to begin an hour later at 8:00 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Southwest High Eagles are slated to hit the turf at a surely sunny 3:30 p.m., followed by Calexico (6;30 p.m.), Central (6:00 p.m.), Holtville (6:00 p.m.) and Vincent Memorial (7:00 p.m. at Cordova Park) – all be holding practice in the evening.
The teams won’t have a lot of time to get their mostly first-time players up to game speed as August 11 is the first day the teams can scrimmage. Saturday, August 12 is the first possible interscholastic contest date for flag football.
