This weekend marked the California Interscholastic Federation’s State championship Football Bowl games, which pitted teams representing members of the nine Northern and Southern CIF Sections who won regional CIF State bowl games two weeks ago.
And while on the surface it may not seem any of the fifteen games played were of any interest or importance to our local CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference teams, actually, four of them were.
For the second year in a row, the Southeastern Conference’s Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets came to within one game of playing in a CIF State Bowl game, losing a CIF State Regional Bowl Game to John Muir High School of Pasadena on December 2.
For the record since the CIF State reinstated championship games in football in 2006, the Southeastern Conference has not claimed a title although the best opportunity came in 2017.
That year the Southwest High Eagles won the CIF-SDS Division III Championship before falling to Milpitas High, 45-41, in the CIF-State D-4A Championship game held in El Centro.
Also in 2017, Vincent Memorial Catholic High School (VMCHS), under current Coach David Wong, claimed the CIF SDS D-V Championship but lost in the CIF-State 6A Championship game, 38-20, to Galileo High of San Francisco, the championship game being held in Calexico.
Muir High (9-6) – the CIF Southern Section Division 10 champions – played Hughson High (12-2) on Saturday for the CIF State 5AA title in Hughson, California, near Modesto.
In addition, this weekend also saw three CIF State Championship games played at Saddleback College in Orange County, featuring two teams whom the Central High Spartans played during this past season.
Friday, Dec. 9, Mater Dei Catholic High School of Chula Vista – who defeated Central at Cal Jones Field – won their D-2 AA championship game with a score of 26-18 over McClymonds High (Oakland), while Granite Hills High – who downed the Spartans in El Cajon – claimed the D-2A Championship with a 31-24 victory over San Ramon Valley High.
That two of his team’s non-league opponents are CIF State Championship caliber teams did not come as a surprise to Central coach David Pena.
“Two of our four loses this season are to teams in the State championships and we knew the caliber of those teams when we agreed to play them,” Pena said. “So no, I’m not surprised … it was actually in some ways to be expected.”
Pena stressed that in his mind, in order to get the best power ranking and be prepared for better teams, scheduling a Mater Dei or Granite Hills, or both, is somewhat necessary.
“For us, it’s just the way you have to schedule to get a good seed in Division II,” Pena said, noting that looking at the CIF SDS strength-of-schedule (SOS) rankings, the Spartans had by far the toughest non-league schedule, their rating being 9.3 .
To put that in an Imperial Valley League perspective, the IVL champion Spartans’ 9.3 SOS and the combined overall record of their opponents, 87-48, clearly out distanced Brawley (-0.9, 68-68), Imperial (-8, 67-67), Southwest (-13.6, 71-53) and Calexico (-17.8, 59-56).
“In the Southeastern Conference we had the highest power-ranked opponents,” Pena said. “And I think part of the difficulty for Palo Verde last week against Muir was they weren’t able to upgrade their schedule with teams closer to Muir.”
Both Mater Dei and Granite Hills’ runs to CIF State titles helped push Central’s power ranking as they progressed through the playoffs, despite the former bring a shaky win-lose record to El Centro.
“When you schedule, you want to a team that can generate a strong record … Mater Dei came in with a 1-5 record when we thought they might come in 5-1,” Pena said. “But they are a strong team obviously, and their schedule was among the strongest in CIF, so as they kept playing strong opponents and then started winning and that moved us with them up the power rankings.”
Lest someone think that Pena might be the only one with an eye or two on the power rankings, he related a phone call he received a few games after opening the 2021 season with a win over Mt. Carmel High.
“The Mt. Carmel coach called during the season and wished us well … and he wanted us to keep winning to help with their power ranking,” Pena said. “After you play someone you root them on because it helps your team.”
Also involved in a CIF State Bowl game in San Jose Saturday night was Escondido’s Classical Academy High Caimans, who eliminated Vincent Memorial from the CIF SDS D-V Playoffs in a quarterfinal game this season.
VMCHS Coach David Wong — who eliminated Classical Academy in their CIF-State run in 2017 — was also not surprised to find the Caimans playing in the CIF State Division 6–AA Championship against Santa Teresa High.
“I have been following them," Wong said. "They were a population-era powerhouse and they recruit and they beat higher seeds this year to win the CIF title and the State Regionals."
"Their being successful works both ways," Wong said. "We lost to them, and of course that’s a negative, but their winning is positive as it helps our power ranking for next season.”
Wong said he follows his opponents, noting a realistic perspective of the teams who beat the Scots, explaining that you cannot always gauge your opponent at the time you play them until they play for, say, a state title.
“When we lost to them (35-0), we were disappointed … we hardly ever get shut out,” Wong said. “In the moment, you don’t really know how good your opponent was until a moment like now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.