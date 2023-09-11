BRAWLEY – In what is becoming a familiar scenario over the past two games, the Brawley Union High School football team scored early and often in routing the visiting Cibola High Raiders by a score of 47-8 at Warne Field on Friday night, September 8, in Brawley.
Brawley led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter then tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 34-0 at halftime.
“It’s nice to open up and hit them quick and it set the tone for the rest of the game,” Brawley Co-Head Coach Ray Vandiver said. “The kids feed off that adrenaline and energy and feel good about themselves.”
It didn’t take Brawley long to get the crowd’s adrenaline going as just over two minutes into the game Brawley junior quarterback Matthew Gutierrez kept the ball on an option play and ran 36 yards for a touchdown.
For Gutierrez, the game was the first that he was involved in running the ball on offense and, for the former two-year starting linebacker, some reps with the defense.
“It felt good to run and it definitely gives us more options on offense and more for the defense to worry about,” Gutierrez said. “I’m looking to get in on a few more plays on defense as I have always seen myself on defense, but I play where they need me.”
Trailing 7-0, Cibola promptly fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. Brawley junior Roy Rosas recovered at the Cibola 36-yard line, and four seconds later Gutierrez found senior wide receiver Julian Daniloff with a pass for a Wildcats touchdown.
Leading 14-0, Brawley’s defense shut down the Cibola offense. After Brawley was forced to punt and had an interception, on the ensuing drive, Gutierrez again connected with Daniloff on a 15-yard post route touchdown pass.
“Julian he had some good looks and popped open and Matt found him," Vandiver said, "and Julian did a good job of attacking the ball all night.”
Gutierrez accounted for 285 yards, going 11 for 20 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 6 times for 103 yards.
Two minutes into the second quarter, the Brawley defense again forced a three-and-out from the Cibola offense, setting up Wildcat halfback Matthew Moreno, who found the end-zone on a one-yard touchdown run to increase Brawley’s lead to 27-0.
“I know either Zane or I will get the ball when we’re close and I’m looking for whatever will help us win,” Moreno said, who also had a 45-yard pass reception on the night. “I like getting the ball in space and I feel like it lets me use my speed a little more.”
This season Moreno, who along with Gutierrez is in his third season on the Wildcats' varsity team, continues to be a presence on defense for Brawley even in a new position.
“For the past two years I’ve been a linebacker but they moved me to strong safety,” Moreno said. “I feel good out there and have an interception and two strips. I have good speed and I feel I can make open-field tackles.”
Brawley’s pooch-kick following the score was again recovered by special-teamer Rosas, and the turnover resulted in an 11-yard touchdown run by Moreno to give the Wildcats a 34-0 advantage going into halftime.
Things did not get better for Cibola as they opened the second half by being intercepted by Brawley junior Brandon Porras. The Porras INT set up a 25-yard touchdown run by senior fullback Zane Richards.
Richards would score Brawley’s final touchdown on a 3-yard scoring run to put the Wildcats up 47-0 before Cibola hit the scoreboard late in a running-clock fourth quarter.
Brawley Co-Head Coach Rick Rubio was pleased with both the Wildcats defense and special teams.
“We forced turnovers, fumbles, interceptions, and had some sacks ... there is some competition on the defense for spots and they are pushing each other,” Rubio said. “Our special teams came up big. We hustled and got the loose balls and our special teams are coming along, but we have to tighten up some things.”
Friday night on September 15, Brawley (3-0) will travel to play the hosting University City High Centurions (0-4) at 7:00 p.m. in San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.