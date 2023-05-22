BRAWLEY – After former Brawley High Wildcat football coach Jon Self resigned at last December’s football banquet, players heading out to spring practice last week for the upcoming 2023 season might have been expecting a new face at head coach directing the workouts.
What the Wildcat did find was not one, but two very familiar faces, current Brawley coaches Rick Rubio and Ray Vandiver, who will be directing the Brawley football program in 2023.
“We’re blessed to have depth in our coaching ranks and Rick and Ray have remained committed to the overall success of our program after coach Self resigned,” Brawley Union High School Athletic Director Billy Brewer said. “Both coaches have the full support of the Brawley High administration and school board.”
While Self’s retirement for some may have signaled an end to an almost three-decade coaching run by his predecessor John Bishop and himself, who arrived at Brawley together in 1994, Rubio has been a part of that legacy. Rubio will be entering this 30th season on the Wildcat football staff.
“I’ve been part of the varsity staff for 25 of my 29 years including one season solely on varsity but the other seasons I was pulling double-duty as a varsity assistant and a JV coach,” Rubio said.
“For the most part, I’ve coached all these kids we have at some point," he said. "The overall coaching staff is mainly intact and we all get along really well and are on the same page.”
For Vandiver, this will be his twelfth season on the Wildcat football staff, which includes a long relationship with Rubio.
“Rick was coaching when I played at Brawley and my first year as a coach I was as an assistant under him on the JV,” Vandiver said. “We always have bounced ideas off each other and I think we pair really well and there’s mutual respect there.”
While Vandiver – who played football and was a standout wrestler for Brawley from 1997 to 1999 – played for Bishop and Self, Rubio’s football career from 1990 to 1993 has been influenced by a number of Wildcat coaches.
“I’m still influenced by my freshman coach Steve Cato and then my varsity coach Mike Swearingen,” Rubio, also a former Wildcat track runner, said. “I learned a lot from coach (John) Self Sr. up in the booth during games, and later from Bishop and (Jon) Self," Rubio said. "It all molds you, and I’m a believer you are always a learner.”
That Rubio is a student of the game is witnessed by his having been involved in coaching football since he was 19 years old, having been a long-time Wildcat baseball coach as well.
Vandiver, who also coaches track, came to the game of football later in life. Vandiver was recruited by Self and has since embraced coaching.
“I didn’t set out to be a football coach ... coach Self asked me to try it and I love doing this,” Vandiver said. ”It’s a grind sometimes but a lot of the boys on the track team are football players so I’ve been around them all spring and I’ve been in the weight room every day with all the players, so I’ve had contact with them.”
While both coaches have experience on either side of the ball, for now, Rubio will be calling the defense.
“I’ll do what I know will work and then I’ll add some things based on the talent," Rubio said. “Ray is going to run the offense and we’ll work together and eventually add our personalities to it.”
Vandiver echo’s Rubio sentiments about working together, noting it’s not about them.
“These kids know us and we’ve kept them informed and they know we’re here for them,” Vandiver said. “It’s not about me; it’s about showing them who can they be and what they accomplish especially when they work together.”
Vandiver did note that while Rubio and himself have a strong coaching background, running a football program is more than X’s and O’s.
“We’re confident in the X and O’s but what’s challenging right now is more the non-coaching stuff,” Vandiver said. “Things like getting the equipment re-conditioned, getting summer passing league set up … I knew Self was doing all that but starting this late, it’s all coming at us quick.”
As for the first week, Rubio indicated that for the most part it was business as usual.
“The players are comfortable with us, so it was no shock to them for us to be there,” Rubio said. “It’s still Brawley football as they know it.”
For Brewer, business as usual has worked well for him and his coaching staff in his nearly three decades overseeing Brawley athletics.
“We believe that if you put your time, your blood and sweat, into our kids then you’ve earned the opportunity to see what you can do on the next level,” Brewer said.
“Both Rick and Ray started as volunteers and have worked their way up and it’s an opportunity for both of them and we feel they’ve definitely earned it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.