EL CENTRO — The Vincent Memorial Scots football team hosted the Calexico Bulldogs at Cal Jones field for another Battle of the Border showdown Friday night, with the 'dogs fighting to come out on top.
Despite a close 30-34 game last year, the Bulldogs were looking for a bit of redemption and a big win going into the postseason. With a crisp offense led by sophomore quarterback Sean Torres and senior running back Zeus Pradis, the Bulldogs overcame the Scots 42-16.
Pradis finished the night with 171 rushing yards.
“We played well because we had a great week in practice,” Pradis said. “We knew we had a tough game, and it motivated us to work even harder, and it paid off.”
The Bulldogs dominated as they rushed for 342 yards, with Torres, who passed for 105 yards and added three touchdowns to the win.
For Calexico's Head Coach Fernando Solano, the Border game was about sticking to their game plan, which included a heavy run game and a tough, physical defense.
“The main focus was keeping everything in front of us,” Solano said. “We had to apply pressure, be physical, execute our run game, and we were able to show off our passing game a little bit.”
“They played us tight," he said, "but we adapted the team did a great job of adapting and never giving up.”
The Bulldogs’ defense showed their versatility as they held the Scots’ junior quarterback Jacobo Elias to just 40 yards rushing and forced three interceptions.
“We had a few hiccups, we prepared hard in practice, but it came down to attitude,” said Scots Assistant Coach Fernando Santana. “Moving onto playoffs, the focus will be on correcting our errors and adapting to our next opponent.”
The Bulldogs opened play with a six-yard running touchdown from Torres and a pass to Marco Esquer to put them ahead 14-0 going into the second quarter.
Torres and Esquer connected again for another touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-0.
The Scots responded as Elias found wide receiver Ricardo Malo for a 67-yard touchdown pass, which put the Scots on the board 21-7.
With 1:27 left in the half, the Bulldogs had enough time to muscle in another touchdown. Torres hit senior receiver Andres Ramirez for a 42-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs ahead 27-7 going into halftime.
“We came out to win, we weren't looking for any controversy,” Torres said. “We were not going to go down easily, we embraced that ‘dog’ mindset and looked forward to competing.”
Coming into the second half, Esquer ran in a 21-yard touchdown to put Calexico ahead 35-7. Shortly after, senior linebacker Troy Marin nabbed a pass from Elias for a 40-yard run to expand the Bulldogs’ lead 42-7.
Once the fourth quarter rolled around, Vincent Memorial added a safety, and Elias connected with senior Armando Apodaca for a 55-yard touchdown to finish the game 42-16.
“It is a confidence booster," Solano said, "but the win and success is a product of all the sacrifices, commitment, and buy-in from the players, coaches, and everyone involved.”
League plays ended with Calexico in fourth place in the Imperial Valley League behind the third-place Imperial Tigers, Brawley Wildcats coming in second, and the IVL Champion Central Spartans.
The Scots finished in second place in the Desert League behind DL Champion Palo Verde Valley.
