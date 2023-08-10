EL CENTRO – The 2023 football season gets under way this week as some of the Southeastern Conference teams converge on Central Union High School’s Cal Jones field as the Imperial Valley Football Coaches Association (IVFCA) holds its annual football carnival here at Cal Jones Field.
The IVFCA will have two nights of football for local fans to enjoy with the junior varsity and frosh football carnivals both being held on Thursday night, August 10, while the varsity carnival will be held on Friday night, August 11. Both are slated for a 6:00 p.m. start at Central/Cal Jones Field.
Four varsity teams will be competing on Friday night’s Varsity Carnival, including the Southeastern Conference’s Central Spartans and Palo Verde Valley High Schools, with the Yuma High Criminals returning for a second year to the scrimmage, and the CETYS Zorros (Mexicali), making their first appearance in 2023.
“Yuma High reached out to us last year and we’ve included them,” IVFCA Carnival Director and Central Principal Craig Lyon said, “and this year CETYS expressed an interest because it gives them and our Valley schools somebody different to look at and learn from (playing against).”
On Thursday night, the JV scrimmages will take played on Cal Jones Field featuring Brawley, CETYS, Central, Imperial and Calexico. The Frosh carnival will have Brawley, Central, Imperial, and Palo Verde scrimmaging on Central’s football practice field.
While stadium seating is available for the JV and Varsity carnivals, spectators are encouraged to bring chairs for the Frosh carnival.
“These are two great events for the players and fans,” Lyon said. “They raise money to help sponsor the IVFCA’s Hall of Fame so it’s today’s players playing to help honor past players, so it’s the full cycle.”
There will be a small entry fee for each day of the carnivals for those over the age of five.
“This is a fundraising event for the schools and the IV Coaches Association,” Lyon said. “The gate (admission) proceeds are used to fund the Imperial Valley Hall of Fame Induction Banquet while the concession proceeds go to the hosting schools.”
In the spirit of the fundraiser, the Imperial Valley Football Official Association will have its members donating their time and working both of the carnivals.
The IVFCA will also be involved in emphasizing rule changes for the 2023 season to the coaches and players – and by extension to the fans – an always welcome preemptive measure by the officials to help teams avoid penalties and confusion during the season.
For those unfamiliar with the concept of a “scrimmage,” the play on the field will be familiar but the structure will be different from a game, starting with the fact that no special teams (kick-offs, punts, etcetera) are allowed.
“It will be four teams on each of the fields with two two-team scrimmages beginning around mid-field and going on 15-minute running-clock, one on offense first and the other defense; and then they switch,” Lyon said. “No one is worried about first downs, they’re just running plays … the coaches are on the field and fully engaged ... it’s about trying to get give all the players exposure.”
“This is a ... also is a great opportunity for the teams to play multiple opponents” Lyon said.
Also in the spirit of a fundraiser, for each of the two carnivals CIF, Southeastern Conference, or school passes will not be honored and no outside food or drink is allowed as a full snack bar will be available.
