CALEXICO — The Brawley Union High School Wildcat varsity football team took advantage of penalties, turnovers, and great field position – turning their normally potent running game into a passing machine – and winning by a score of 42-8 against the Bulldogs at Ward Field here Thursday night.
“Everything on defense is clicking, we are healthy, and the offense did their job,” said Brawley Coach Jon Self. “Special teams are doing their job, too, and Tanner (Carranza) has been very good punting, and that gives the defense good field position to work from.”
Brawley's victory threw a damper on Senior Night for the Bulldogs, who struggled offensively behind sophomore quarterback Sean Torres, who appeared to not have fully recovered from an earlier injury and did not complete a pass in ten attempts.
“He's really banged-up, but he wanted to play and did his best,” said Calexico Coach Fernando Solano. “Our third-string quarterback (Julian Silva) tore a ligament in his thumb so he never really got started.”
Calexico had its offensive struggles but a blitzing defense kept them in the game early, stymieing Brawley's rushing attack to 79 yards in the first half and pressuring senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez.
“We are mainly a run team and we scored on our first drive," Self said. "Over the next quarter we adapted. They were in a 4-3 (defense) and brought five-seven guys, and we knew they would."
"We decided if they did then we would throw the ball and when they shifted to a five-man front our line picked it up better and Ethan had more time,” he said.
For Solano, it was a decision as to what the Bulldogs would concentrate on taking away.
“That's what we did against Imperial because they run similar offenses ... for most the part we are strong against the run so most teams have been trying to pass,” Solano said, noting Gutierrez does both.
“He's a good scrambler so he was our number one concern," Solano said. "Sometimes you have to pick your poison.”
After taking the opening kickoff, Calexico committed two straight penalties, eventually punting on a fourth down, with 21 yards to go from the Bulldog six-yard line.
“We came out confused and then we made mistakes and turnovers and that hurt us,” Gurrola Diego, Calexico senior offensive and defensive lineman, said.
Brawley took over at the Calexico 39-yard line, with senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez connecting with junior tight end Robert Platt on two consecutive passes, the second good for an 11-yard touchdown.
Senior Wildcat place-kicker Nathan Urbano added the first of six PAT's and Brawley led 7-0.
Gutierrez shifted to the air, throwing a touchdown pass called back on a penalty, and on their next possession connecting with consecutive passes with senior wide receiver Mehkye Washington.
“We had gotten a lot of pressure and we had to adjust … they were bringing the house so we went with quicker routes to open up the passing,” Ethan Guiterrez said, who ended the game connecting on 14-of-19 passing attempts for 189 yards.
“It was unusual but we had options,” Gutierrez said.
Washington's first catch was 18-yards for a first down, followed by Gutierrez hitting him on a 35-yard pass for a second quarter touchdown.
“We were on the ball and Ethan said my name, and because we work on it in practice I knew to go deep and he delivered the ball,” Washington said.
Up 14-0, Brawley forced another Calexico punt with 2:37 to go before halftime. This time Gutierrez had scrambles of nine and 14 yards before connecting again with Platt on a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 halftime lead for the Wildcats.
In the third quarter Brawley senior defensive back Daniel Camillo, Jr., jumped a Torres pass at the Calexico 21-yard line and returned it to the Bulldog three. On the next play Gutierrez passed to Washington in the end zone.
“On that play, you could see they were bringing everybody and I knew I would be open,” Washington said.
Brawley's special teams came up with a touchdown on Calexico's next punt, which the snapper sent over the head of the punter.
Wildcat sophomore Matthew Gutierrez pushed the ball away from the punter then scooped it up and ran it in for a touchdown.
“We practice that play every Tuesday and Thursday and the reps make it second nature,” Matthew Gutierrez said. “I saw it and I had no thought about falling on it ... I was ready for it.”
The Wildcat's final score came in the third quarter when junior Zane Richards took a hand-off and scampered 25-yards for a touchdown.
Calexico then turned to their fourth quarterback of the season, sophomore Robert Montejano who come up up from the Bulldogs' junior varsity team.
“We moved him up from JV team and we suited him up just for the varsity tonight,” Solano said. "One of the problems with all our Thursday games is that with double-headers he didn't play JV … but he held his own in the varsity game.”
Montejano engineered Calexico's only touchdown on a drive that saw Montejano complete his first varsity pass, which culminated with Bulldog senior and workhorse running back, Zeus Pradis, scoring on a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“The offense was complicated in some ways but once I get the ball I just run hard on very play,” Pradis said. “Brawley was prepared for me and it seemed like we didn't have a lot of other options.”
Friday night Brawley (7-2, 3-0 IVL) will host Central High at Warne Field in the annual big rivalry Bell Game, while Calexico (6-3, 1-3 IVL) will meet Vincent Memorial Catholic in the Battle of the Border at Central High. Both games will be starting at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.