EL CENTRO – With the summer in full effect, all local Imperial Valley football teams saw action earlier this week at Central Union High School, which hosted two days of Passing League games.
Central, Southwest, Imperial, Brawley, Holtville, Calexico, Vincent Memorial, and Calipat high schools all participated in the local sporting event. Additionally, the two-day event saw the likes of neighboring regional schools from the Yuma, Arizona area, including Gila Ridge, Cibola, and Yuma Catholic.
Across the two-days, teams saw limited local match ups and even fewer potential Imperial Valley and Desert League match ups. Teams played two games on Tuesday June 20, and another two on Wednesday, June 21, with only one of the four games being played against a local opponent.
With three weeks left before the CIF-sanctioned ‘dead period,’ local teams will return to the field on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial. Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check with respective schools for participation and start times.
