BRAWLEY — Stringing together two field goals and a safety, combined with a lock-down defense and great special teams play, the Brawley Union High School Wildcats football team opened up the CIF-SDS Division II football playoffs with an 8-0 win over the Mt. Carmel High Sundevils here at Warne Field Friday evening.
The game featured the D-II seventh-seeded Brawley Wildcats (8-3, 3-1 IVL) and the tenth-seeded Mt. Carmel (6-5) in a defensive struggle, with both teams constantly threatening to score but each failing to find the end zone.
According to veteran Brawley Coach Jon Self, it was the convergence of all three facets of the Wildcats' team that produced the victory.
"I think all three aspects of the game came into play," Self said. "Our special teams came up big blocking two punts and two field goals — and you can't ask for more than that — while our offense moved the ball and ate up the clock and obviously the defense worked well."
After Brawley won the opening coin-toss and deferred, Mt. Carmel's no-huddle offense took just three passing plays and a run to drive from the Sundevil' 27-yard line to the Brawley six-yard line.
A holding penalty on the Sundevils and a sack by Brawley sophomore linebacker Matthew Gutierrez forced Mt. Carmel to attempt a 46-yard field goal, which was blocked by the Wildcats.
Brawley had an opportunity to score when Gutierrez intercepted a Mt. Carmel pass with about five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Gutierrez returned it to the Mt. Carmel 30-yard line, giving Brawley great field position, but the Wildcats ultimately surrendered the ball on downs back to Mt. Carmel at the Sundevil eleven-yard line.
Midway through the second quarter, Mt. Carmel began moving the ball on the ground seemingly at will, prompting Self to take a time-out.
"I told them that if we didn't deal with the hurry-up offense they might score," Self said. "We would slow it down by getting the defensive signaled into them quicker and then be ready for the play. We just calmed them down and they were fine ... in the moment that's what you have to do."
Brawley's defense forced a punt and took over at their own 33-yard line, driving to the Mt. Carmel ten-yard line, where Brawley faced a fourth-and-eight.
The Wildcats choose to turn to senior place-kicker Nathan Urbano. Urbano broke the scoreless tie by nailing a 27-yard field goal to put Brawley up 3-0.
"This is my first year as a kicker and that was my first try," Urbano said. "When we got close to the goal line they told me to be ready ... so I warmed up and tried to focus."
The 'Cats defense again stepped up on the last play of the first half, blocking a Mt. Carmel field goal attempt to preserve the Wildcats' 3-0 lead.
Brawley expanded its slim lead to 5-0 on the first play of the fourth quarter when the 'Cats' defense backed Mt. Carmel's offense up to their eight-yard line, where Brawley senior linebacker Brody Vandiver tackled the Sundevils' quarterback in the end zone.
"On that play I don't have pass coverage so if it's a run I stay home ... but I read pass so then I rushed the quarterback," Vandiver said. "I had an open lane and I him ... after I tackled him I realized there were no lines around us and then I knew I had a safety."
With 5:55 remaining in the game, Urbano capped another Brawley drive by kicking his second field goal of the night, a 28-yarder giving the Wildcats 'a touchdown lead' at 8-0.
"I've kicked a lot of PAT's and it's the pretty much the same but I hit it with more power but with control," Urbano said. "The first one was awesome and the second one I was more confident. It was a close game and I knew it was important."
Mt. Carmel would make another field goal attempt to get on the scoreboard late in the game but Brawley senior defensive back and special teams player, Gilbert Corrales, Jr., blocked it.
"After blocking the first one we felt we could get to them," Corrales said. "I was blocked on the first one so I flipped sides and they didn't pick it up and I had a clear shot."
While the game was marred at times by turnovers and penalties by both teams overall, in the end, a playoff win is a playoff win for Brawley, they said.
"Games aren't always played in the way we are used to ... but in the playoffs it's survive and advance, and that's what we did," Self said.
Seventh-seeded Brawley now advances to the CIF Division II playoffs quarter-final round Friday Nov. 11, traveling to cross-Valley to meet the D-II's second-seed and IVL Champion Central High Spartans, who earned a first-round bye with their Bell Game victory against Brawley in October. The rematch will be at 7:00 p.m. at Cal Jones Field in El Centro on Veterans Day.
