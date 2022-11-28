SAN DIEGO — The Southeastern Conference's 2022 Palo Verde Valley High School Yellowjackets' varsity football squad added another title to their resume, winning the CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship game over the Fallbrook Braves, 33-14, at Wilson Stadium at Escondido High School on Friday, Nov. 25, to become the Desert League Champions.
It is Palo Verde's second CIF title under Coach Wally Grant, who coached football both in high school in Orange County as well as Orange Coast Community College before arriving in Blythe in 2019, utilizing his modified Wing-T 'Trap-and-Toss' power-football offense.
“This group of coaches and the kids have bought into what I brought over,” Grant said. “They are doing the same thing we've been doing the past two seasons and I would rather be the master of one offense that works.”
While the Friday night win sealed the Yellowjackets' second title in two seasons, the first came when the 'Jackets defeated Mission Bay 41-19 for the CIF D-V title in 2021. This Division IV represented a bigger challenge with relatively the same team.
“We won D-V last season so we didn't repeat,” Grant said, who has led Palo Verde to a 24-4 record over the past two seasons. “They moved us up to D-IV this season so it's two separate titles, and as you move up in divisions the coaching gets better and the players get better.”
The game pitted the D-IV top-seeded Fallbrook (9-4) in what, based on CIF power-ranking based seeding, appeared to be a potential mismatch against the seventh-seeded Palo Verde (12-1).
“We have been battling since day one and with a small group of kids," Grand said. "When one gets sick or injured we have someone who always steps-up (as two-way players). We were fighting some sickness but we came out relatively healthy going into week fourteen."
The game was a mismatch in one sense, as from the opening kickoff of Palo Verde winning the coin toss and electing to receive, the 'Jackets methodically drove 65 yards on ten plays, scoring on an eleven-yard run by senior Markus Macon.
It quickly became apparent in the first quarter that Fallbrook was not prepared to stop Palo Verde's vaulted running attack, with PV scoring scoring on their first two offensive possessions.
The Fallbrook Braves were stymied by a Yellowjackets' defense that not only stopped their offense but stung the Braves by producing five turnovers.
“We have done that all year because we want the ball,” Grant said. “We want to score, take a lead, let our defense do what they have all season: create havoc, get the ball back and score again.”
On Fallbrook's first possession, Palo Verde's defense showed a harbinger of things to come, forcing the Braves to go four-and-out. The punt put the Yellowjackets on their own four-yard line.
Again Palo Verde's running game pounded the Brave's defense behind RB Macon, who had 15 carries for 170 yards, with fellow seniors Xzavier Bejarano adding 155 yards on 22 carries, and fullback Jonathan Crowe who grinded out 28 yards on eight carries.
Palo Verde then drove 96 yards taking a 14-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run by Macon, extending their lead following to 20-0 following a 16-yard scoring run by Bejarano.
Fallbrook responded with an eleven-play drive-to-score, making it a 20-7 game. Fallbrook then failed an onside kick, putting Palo Verde near midfield. The Yellowjackets scored to take a 26-7 lead by halftime.
Fallbrook opened the second half with a scoring drive that made the score 26-14, but Palo Verde's defense swarmed up and stiffened, shutting the Braves offense out for the remainder of the game.
“Fallbrook made some adjustments and it took us that drive to counter them,” Grant said. “They have a good staff and I think our kids made the adjustments ... we have a saying that if you stay together as a team you will win as a team, and our kids stayed within the scheme.”
For Palo Verde Valley, the Fallbrook game was their fourth appearance in a CIF-SDS title game in school history, as they lost two CIF Division IV games under former Coach George Dagnino during the CIF's population-era divisional playoffs — in 2004 to Santa Fe Christian and 2006 to Christian High School of El Cajon.
The game also made history of sorts in terms of the geography of the San Diego Section, as it featured the eastern-most team, the Yellowjackets from Blythe – located in eastern Riverside County – and the northern-most school in San Diego County, Fallbrook – which itself borders Riverside County.
Palo Verde (12-1, 3-0 DL) now advances to a 2022 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Game Friday night, December 2, when they host Muir High (8-6) of Pasadena at Scott Stadium in Blythe at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that bout will advance to the CIF-State Championship game on December 10.
