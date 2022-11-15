FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Only Spartans left standing for Semifinals

Of the five Imperial Valley football teams selected to play in the opening round of the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Divisional Playoffs two weeks ago, the Central High Spartans are the last man standing going into Friday night's CIF semifinals.
The CIF Division II second-seeded Spartans, who drew the Valley's only a first-round bye, advanced to this Friday's semifinals upcoming on Nov. 18 by defeating D-II's seventh-seeded Brawley High Wildcats (8-4, 3-1 IVL) 28-14 at Cal Jones Field last Thursday night.
After winning the first-ever playoff game between Central and Brawley in the 100 years the teams have been playing, the Spartans (7-3, 4-0 IVL) will now host a semi-final game versus the CIF Division II third-seeded Ramona High Bulldogs (8-4) at 7:00 p.m. at Cal Jones Field.
While Central advanced to the semifinals on Thursday night, Friday night saw the Imperial High Tigers and Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots eliminated from the playoffs in quarter-final games, joining the Calexico High Bulldogs and Southwest High Eagles who lost opening-round games.
After defeating the visiting Patrick Henry High Patriots 35-7 in an opening-round home game, fifth-seeded Imperial (8-4, 2-2 IVL) lost in the Division III quarter-finals by a score of 28-27 in double overtime to fourth-seeded The Bishop’s School (9-2) in La Jolla Friday night on Nov. 11.
The one-point loss came in the second overtime when Imperial, after scoring on a one-yard touchdown run by senior Seth Shaw to draw to within one point of a tie, decided to forgo the PAT kick, choosing instead to go with a two-point conversion attempt to win ... only to come up one-yard short.
“Actually it was an easy decision because I have total trust in my players to execute,” said Imperial Coach David Shaw. “And the players were excited about it ... they wanted to go for it and we just came up a couple of inches short.”
Shaw and the Tigers were prepared for overtime, having faced it in 2021's first-round playoff loss, while losing to Brawley in overtime this season.
“Last year at Santana we lost in the third overtime and this was the second overtime and I think last year we learned from that experience,” Shaw said. “I don't think any of us were surprised, we had been to overtime in the playoffs and overtime in the Brawley game so we prepare for it.”
Against Bishop's School, Imperial played the Knights evenly in regulation time, led by Tigers' quarterback, senior Christopher Tiernan, who scored on a first-quarter 44-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7-7 lead.
Tigers senior running back Seth Shaw scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Imperial a 14-7 lead.
Bishop's again tied the game at 14-14, and again Tiernan found a gap in the defense and ran 71-yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, only to see the Knights' score and send the game to overtime.
“I'm super proud of the kids, they gave it everything as they have all season,” Shaw said, who took over the Tigers' program as COVID-19 hit in only his second full season as coach.
“I told them that last year we lost in the first round and now we lost in the quarterfinals ... so we need to keep moving forward and our seniors have set high expectations for the returning players,” he said.
Also on Friday night in Division V CIF quarter-final playoff action, sixth-seeded Vincent Memorial (7-4, 2-1 DL) traveled to Escondido and fell to the D-V third-seeded Caimans of Classical Academy (7-3) by a score of 32-0 at San Pasqual High School.
A pivotal opening drive of the game played out as a harbinger of things to come for the Scots.
Vincent Memorial took the opening kick off and drove 42-yards to the Caimens' 16-yard line, before sacks and penalties moved the ball back to the 32-yard line, where they turned the ball over on downs.
“That was as close as we would get to the end zone and I was disappointed that we didn't get up on them,” said Vincent Coach David Wong. “It's definitely important. If you can go on the road and score first it's a major advantage to your team.”
The defensive stand by the Classical Academy led to the Caimens driving 68-yards on six running plays to take a 7-0 lead; a lead they would never relinquish, using a blitzing defense and a jet-sweep running offense to shut out the Scots.
“We have a young team," Wong said. "At one point we had eight sophomores on the field on defense and they took advantage of our inexperience and youth.”
The Caimans' kept Vincent's junior quarterback Jacobo Ellias off-balance and under siege the entire game, forcing several interceptions that lead to Classical Academy scores.
“The three games we lost by margin this season were to teams that figured out our offense to the point they took away much of our ability to throw,” Wong said, noting that the prolific Ellias threw more than half of his interceptions this season in those three games.
“When they take away our receivers, it puts pressure on our quarterback to scramble and to try to force the ball into small windows,” the coach said.
