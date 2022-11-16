LA JOLLA, Calif. – While the Imperial Valley may be down to one football team left in the CIF San Diego Section Divisional playoffs, the Southeastern Conference has another representative in the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets.
Last Friday night, the CIF-SDS Division IV seventh-seeded Yellowjackets broke a 21-21 fourth-quarter tie against the second-seeded La Jolla Country Day High School (7-3), beating the Torreys by a score of 27-21.
With the victory Palo Verde joins the Central Spartans, who will host Ramona in a Division II match-up, in the CIF Playoffs Semifinals this Friday night, November 18.
Palo Verde jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead before being tied 14-14 at halftime with the Torreys, each team scoring in the third quarter before Yellowjacket senior Xzavier Bejarano – who had 140 yards on 16 carries – scored on a one-yard touchdown run.
Palo Verde utilized their modified Wing-T ‘Trap-and-Toss’ power-football offense against the Torreys to rush the ball 48 times for 406 yards, with two touchdowns by senior Markus Macon and one TD by Jonathan Crowe.
While Macon and Bejarano return from last year’s 2021 team that won both the Desert League and the CIF Division V championship, Crowe – a formidable presence at both fullback and linebacker at 6’ 1’ and 250 pounds – transferred to Palo Verde from the Palm Desert area this season.
Palo Verde dominated the 2022 Desert League going 3-0 and outscoring their opponents 144-34, yet PV suffered their only loss of the season in a 48-hour marathon of sorts, played over two days in two locations game against the Calexico High Bulldogs 14-13 in overtime, to open the 2022 season.
Despite defeating the CIF’s D-IV second-seed, the Yellowjackets (11-1, 3-0 DL) as the lower seed will travel this Friday night to San Diego to face the third-seeded Coronado High Islanders (7-3) in a D-IV semifinal game at Coronado at 7:00 p.m.
