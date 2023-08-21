FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bulldogs take down defending champs

CALEXICO – Calexico High School rallied from a 7-0 deficit to beat two-time defending CIF San Diego Section Champion Palo Verde High School Yellow Jackets, 14-7, in a nonleague game at Ward Field here on Friday, August 18.
The Bulldogs scored with six seconds left in the first half to tie the game, 7-7, then scored on their opening drive of the second half to jump on top, 14-7. Junior quarterback Bobby Montejano connected with senior receiver Marco Esquer for the first score, then senior running back Noel Gastelum bulled his way in from the 1-yard line for the go-ahead touchdown.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a match up against Castle Park High of Chula Vista at Ward Field in Calexico at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25. Palo Verde hosts Coachella Valley on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. in a nonleague match up.
Spartans rally to beat Santa Fe Christian
SAN DIEGO – The Central Union High Spartans trailed at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, but rallied to beat Santa Fe Christian High of Solana Beach by a score of 19-14, in a nonleague game at Torrey Pines High here on Friday, August 18.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Central was able to get a 41-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Luis Jimenez to senior receiver Artie Estrada for the game-winning score.
Up next for Central is a nonleague home game against Palm Desert High set for on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m., at Cal Jones Field on Central's campus in El Centro.
Tigers lose heartbreaker at West Hills
SANTEE – Imperial High had an unfortunate bounce that cost the Tigers the game at West Hills High in Santee, falling 14-7 after blocking a fourth-quarter field goal.
Tied 7-7 with four minutes left in the game, West Hills had a field goal attempt blocked, but the holder picked up the ball and ran around the end for a first down, keeping the drive alive. West Hills finished the drive with the game-winning touchdown.
The Tigers were able to drive the ball to the West Hills’ 21-yard line in the final minute but were unable to finish the drive.
Up next for Imperial is the I.V. Classic rivalry game against Holtville, set for Thursday, August 24 at 7 p.m. in Holtville Viking territory.
Hornets win first game in two years
CALIPATRIA – Under new coach Tony Leon, the Calipatria High School football team got its first win since September 24, 2021, when the Hornets stung Desert Christian Academy of Bermuda Dunes at Veterans Field here on Friday, August 18 by a score of 26-13.
Leon, a longtime Brawley Union High wrestling coach, is in his first season of coaching football with the Hornets.
Calipatria led 19-6 at halftime and increased the lead to 26-6 in the third quarter. Junior Dominic Hawk led the way for the Hornets with a rushing touchdown, punt return touchdown and an interception return to set up another score.
The Hornets will be back on Veterans Field to host Desert Mirage High of Thermal in a nonleague matchup on Thursday, August 24 at 7 p.m.
Scots’ defense leads win over Monte Vista
SPRING VALLEY – Vincent Memorial Catholic High School got its first nine points from its defense en route to a 29-13 nonleague victory over Monte Vista High here on Friday, August 18.
The Scots got a safety in the first quarter and an interception return touchdown from junior Lucio Ascolani in the second quarter for a 9-0 lead. Monte Vista took a brief 13-9 lead in the second half before Vincent Memorial rallied for the win.
The Scots hit the road to La Habra for a nonleague matchup on Friday, August 25 at 5 p.m., against Sonora High School.
Brawley game postponed due to weather
SAN DIEGO – The nonleague matchup between the Brawley Union High School Wildcats and Scripps Ranch, which was scheduled for Saturday, August 19, was postponed due to weather concerns in the wake of Hurricane Hilary. The game has been rescheduled for September 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.