EL CENTRO – Coming into his senior season, Vincent Memorial Catholic High quarterback Jacobo Elias had high expectations for himself and his team.
After the Scots’ 28-21 loss to El Cajon Valley at Southwest High in El Centro on Friday, September 1, the Scots find themselves sitting at 1-2 on the young season.
There was reason to expect greatness from Elias, as his junior season saw him throw for just shy of 3,000 yards (2,920), rush for 727 yards and account for 34 Vincent Memorial touchdowns. For his career, Elias has thrown for 5,663 yards, 46 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,817 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Six of his 28 career interceptions came in the first two games of this season, a 29-13 win over Monte Vista in Spring Valley and a 14-7 loss to Sonora in La Habra.
“I guess you can say I’ve been a little anxious out there to make something happen and haven’t been making smart reads and good plays for the team,” the 17-year-old Elias said. “I know I have to just play smarter and eliminate turnovers.”
Elias threw for 168 yards, two touchdowns and had no interceptions against the El Cajon Valley Braves on Friday, but he did turn the ball over with a fumble in the first half that set up a Braves touchdown.
Elias ran for 96 yards and a touchdown.
“Our offense moved the ball better tonight than we did the first two games,” Fernando Santana, the Scots’ associate head coach, said. “I think he (Elias) is putting too much pressure on himself and not just going out and playing the game.”
Elias and the Scots looked ready to go against the Braves, scoring less than two minutes into the game when the quarterback found junior receiver Joel Cervantes for a 9-yard touchdown. Elias, who also serves as the Scots’ kicker, booted the extra point to give Vincent Memorial a quick 7-0 lead.
El Cajon Valley answered with a touchdown on the ensuing possession, then the Braves pounced on a fumbled handoff between Elias and junior running back Roberto Carranza at the Scots’ 38-yard line. It took El Cajon Valley just one play to make the turnover hurt, scoring on a 38-yard run from Paris Dixon to take a 14-7 lead with 2:26 left in the first quarter.
The Braves increased the lead to 21-7 with 1:07 left in the first half, only to see Elias and the Scots catch fire in the final minute and march 80 yards in five plays with Elias and Cervantes finishing the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass. After Elias kicked the extra point it was a 21-14 halftime score.
“It’s taken a while but I’m starting to get comfortable with these receivers,” Elias said. “Most of my top targets graduated last year. But we’re getting used to each other and getting better each game.”
After a scoreless third quarter, El Cajon Valley increased its lead to 28-14 on the second play of the fourth quarter.
The Scots responded with a 2-yard touchdown run from Elias with 7:24 left in the game to draw closer at 28-21.
Vincent Memorial’s defense got a stop with 1:30 left, giving Elias and the offense one last chance from the Scots’ own 18-yard line. Three runs from Elias put the Scots at the Braves’ 25-yard line.
However, four consecutive incompletions would end the Vincent Memorial bid for a tying touchdown, giving the ball back to El Cajon Valley with four seconds left for a final kneel down.
Braves’ quarterback Darick Dubose had a game-high 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Dixon had two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.
The two teams came into the game as the top squads in CIF San Diego Section Division V, according to MaxPreps.com, with El Cajon Valley ranked No. 1 and Vincent Memorial at No. 2.
The Scots will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, when they take on Southwest (1-2 overall) at Eagle Field in El Centro. The Eagles downed Gila Ridge High in Yuma, 20-18, on Friday, September 1.
