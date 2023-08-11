In addition to the 2023 varsity football season getting under way on August 11 locally, fans of Southeastern Conference football teams can also watch their teams scrimmage at different locations tonight and tomorrow, August 12.
The largest slate of scrimmages will be at Central on Friday night, where three varsity teams – Palo Verde and Yuma high schools and the CETYS Zorros (Mexicali) – will join the host Central Spartans at the Imperial Valley Football Coaches Association’s annual carnival beginning at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile across El Centro and also at 6 p.m., a single scrimmage will also be held at Southwest High School where the Eagles will host the Calipatria Hornets.
For the first time in recent memory, the Hornet-Eagle scrimmage features the debut of two new Imperial Valley varsity football head coaches in Southwest’s Pete Blincoe Jr. and Calipatria’s Tony Leon.
There will be a small entry fee for the IVFCA Carnival at Central for those over the age of five, while the Calipatria-Southwest scrimmage will have no admission charge. Both scrimmages having snack bars available for attendees.
Meanwhile, for the third consecutive year, the Brawley High Wildcats and the Imperial High Tigers will exchange their local varsity team’s scrimmages to take on San Diego area opponents at the San Diego Football Night Lights Magazine Kick Off Classic.
On Friday night August 11, the Imperial Tigers will be the first of the Valley teams playing in the KickOff Classic when they meet the La Jolla Country Day Tories at San Diego’s Hoover High School at 7 p.m.
On Saturday afternoon August 12, Brawley jumps into Classic action against the Buccaneers of Mission Bay High at 2 p.m., one of four games that day at Hoover High.
The San Diego Football Night Lights Magazine has coordinated the KickOff Classic for the past two seasons after the event was originally a CIF San Diego Section fundraising effort hosted by various schools, selected on a rotating basis as a joint fundraiser.
Since SD Football Night Lights has taken over, and according to their Twitter account, the “admission” to the Classic remains the same as last year – a donation of one can of food for the San Diego Food Bank.
For those attending events, the “scrimmages” played in El Centro Friday night will be of the traditional aka CIF State scrimmage format with no special teams, a set number of plays on offense and defense, a 40-yard field, etcetera.
Meanwhile, the KickOff Classic scrimmages will have more of a “game” feel.
That feel comes from the KickOff Classic having more subtle variations from a game, including an official game clock with four 10-minute quarters, team play using the entire field and first downs governing possession, while punts and kickoffs are kicked and covered but will not be returned.
Regardless of which scrimmage’s format teams are involved in this weekend, CIF State rules are that no official score is kept, however, unofficially, look for everyone involved to be counting how many times their team reaches the endzone to see if they can “outscore” their opponents.
Along with local football teams, referees from the Imperial Valley Football Official Association will be busy this weekend as they too get ready for the upcoming season.
IVFOA members will be donating their time and travel to local teams, working both of the local carnivals, and they will be in San Diego at the two KickOff Classics – the Brawley and Imperial scrimmages.
And while this weekend is “scrimmage time” across the CIF SDS, two Desert League football teams – the Holtville High Vikings and the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots – decided to would forego the opportunity.
For both teams, the decision to askew a scrimmage was taken within a recent context of what is best for their programs, with Vincent Memorial Coach David Wong taking the Scots traditional approach of player safety over any potential scrimmage benefits because of their smaller team size.
For Vikings Coach Jason Turner, what was borne of necessity two August’s ago when their scrimmage was canceled at the last moment has become, over the past two summers, a new Holtville tradition by choice, as scrimmaging has literally been replaced with a day of bonding and rejuvenating at the beach.
