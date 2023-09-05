RAMONA – The Central Union High School football team fell behind early and couldn’t rally back as the Spartans lost, 34-20, against Ramona High here on Friday, September 1.
The game was a rematch of a CIF San Diego Section Division II semifinal playoff game that the Bulldogs won, 19-7, at Cal Jones Field on the Central campus last season. Ramona would go on to lose the Division II title game to eventual state champion Granite Hills of El Cajon.
Making the Division II championship game pushed Ramona into CIF SDS Division I for this season, while the Spartans are back in Division II.
“That was a very good Ramona team we faced, and up front on their offensive line they average probably 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds,” Central’s Head Coach David Peña. “I thought our kids did a great job on defense, especially considering how big they are up front.”
The Ramona Bulldogs (2-0 overall) jumped on the scoreboard late in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead, increasing their advantage to 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
Central sophomore Joshua Garcia returned the ensuing kickoff across midfield to set up the Spartans’ first score of the night. Central got on the scoreboard when sophomore quarterback Luis Jimenez connected with junior Jared Martin for a 12-yard touchdown. The Spartans missed the extra point but cut the lead to 14-6 by the half.
Central got the ball to open the third quarter, but the Spartans’ offense stalled, giving the ball back to Ramona, who would capitalize.
“That was probably the turning point of the game,” Peña said. “We had a chance to maybe come down and tie the game but couldn’t move the ball. We punted and they come down and increased their lead.”
Ramona made it 21-6 with about eight minutes left in the third quarter, and then increased the lead to 27-6 early in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans got a 3-yard touchdown run from junior Nico Viesca midway through the fourth quarter that cut the lead to 27-13.
The Bulldogs intercepted a pass with about three minutes left in the game and converted the turnover into a touchdown to increase their lead to 34-13.
On the ensuing kickoff, Central senior Arturo Estrada returned it 75 yards for the final score of the game to make the final score, 34-20.
Estrada finished the game with 124 kick-return yards and also had 7 receptions for 107 yards. Jimenez completed 10 of 12 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
“If you want to get a good seed come playoff time you have to have a tough non-conference schedule,” Peña said. “Last year we had a tough non-conference schedule and had two losses to tough teams in the section and got a No. 2 seed. Playing tough teams from higher divisions makes your kids better and earns more points when it comes to seeding.”
Central travels next to Chula Vista to face Division II's Otay Ranch at 7 p.m. on Friday, September. 8.
The schedule won’t get any easier after that as the Spartans host Division I Granite Hills at 7 p.m. on September 15 at home on Cal Jones Field.
