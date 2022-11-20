EL CENTRO — Two costly turnovers and missed opportunities by the Central Union High School Spartan football team helped lead to their defeat to the Ramona High Bulldogs by a score of 19-7 in a CIF-San Diego Section Division II Semifinals here at Cal Jones Field on Friday night.
“We had opportunities, give credit to Ramona for keeping us out of the end zone,” said Central Coach David Pena. “But give credit to our kids for giving everything for forty-eight minutes.”
The game pitted the D-II second-seeded Spartans (7-4, 4-0 IVL) against the third-seeded Ramona Bulldogs, with Central winning the coin toss and choosing to defer to the second half and kickoff.
The Bulldogs immediately unleashed what would be a ground-and-pound offense, rushing the ball from their 35-yard line to the Central 14-yard line, where the Spartan defense then forced Ramona to turn the ball over on downs.
“They caught us off-guard with the power-read and they did a great job of executing it early, and we caught on to it and adjusted to stop them,” Pena said.
Central then answered with a drive of its own, driving from their 23-yard line to the Ramona 21-yard line, mixing the running of senior Charlie Sullivan with the passing of senior quarterback Damian Rodriguez. Sullivan came entered the game averaging 135 yards per game, while Rodriguez was averaging 189 yards prior to the semifinal game.
“They were trying to squeeze the hole down and I kept trying to find a lane but couldn't get loose for a big run,” Sullivan said, who rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries on the night.
Similarly frustrated by the Ramona defense was Rodriguez, who constantly found himself under pressure.
“I think they were blitzing on every play and they were playing a type of zone coverage I hadn't seen before,” Rodriguez said. “We saw it on film but it's different in real-time.”
Nonetheless, Rodriguez threw for 214 yards, connecting on 16 of 25 passing attempts on the night.
The Spartans' drive stalled as the Bulldogs stiffened defensively, using a successful strategy of forcing Sullivan to the inside of the field and constantly blitzing Rodriguez.
Ramona again rushed the ball then caught the Spartan defense looking-run, opening an opportunity for quarterback Colin Lester to throw his first pass, finding Jonny Cohen on a 49 yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. After a failed PAT kick, Ramona led 6-0.
The touchdown toss was one of a few passes that Ramona attempted against the Spartans.
“I think teams generally stayed away from passing on us,” said senior safety and defensive captain Skylar Cook who, after playing wide receiver and safety in 2021, concentrated on defense this year.
“I felt I could be used more effectively on defense and I wouldn't be as tired if I didn't play offense too … and besides, we had plenty of play-makers,” Cook said.
Jacob de la Rosa had three solo tackles and four assists for Central, while Rudy Lizaola had two solo tackles and five assists.
Central's next possession resulted in a punt. Ramona capitalized on a short Spartan punt and again ran the ball methodically down the field, scoring on a nine-yard run by Bulldog Azlan Enriquez.
Central stopped a two-point conversion run and trailed 12-0 with 4:08 left in the second quarter.
Central appeared to be on the verge of answering Ramona, taking over on their own 23-yard line and using seven plays to drive to the Bulldog's nine-yard line.
Poised to score, a Rodriguez pass was tipped by Ramona's 6'5” defensive end Lucas Winkler and intercepted leaving Central trailing 12-0 at halftime.
“We were inside the twenty, it was open, but credit the defensive end with a great play," Pena said. "We can't simulate throwing over someone that tall in practice.”
Ramona's running offense did not surprise Central but their success was frustrating.
“We expected them to run; we couldn't get them to go three-and-out," Pena said, "and that allowed them to limit us to three positions in the first half.”
In post-game comments to the media after the game, Ramona Coach Damon Baldwin alluded to his game plan.
“We felt we had three players who could run the ball and we did,” Baldwin said. “We felt going into the game we had to run it … that we had to keep their offense off the field.”
Central received the second-half kickoff but failed to score, and on their second possession, Rodriguez – again under pressure – was intercepted. Ramona turned the turnover into its third touchdown.
With the start of the fourth quarter and trailing 19-0, Central's Rodriguez connected with sophomore wide receiver Sergio Garcia on 34-yard pass play, Central's biggest offensive play of the game.
“We had run the screen a lot and on that play, we faked the screen and I saw the safety bite on the fake,” Rodriguez said.
For Garcia, the safety's miscue was what he had been waiting for.
“We were trying to open up holes for Charlie by blocking downfield and so I studder-stepped like I was going block,” Garcia said, himself having eight catches for 144 yards. “When the safety came down, I took off and I felt the cornerback coming but I concentrated on the ball.”
The strike set up Central at the Ramona nine-yard line and four plays later Sullivan scored from one yard out and PAT made the score 19-7.
“That play had a purpose to it," Pena said. "We were trying to work the safety down all game but they were well coached. Charlie didn't break a big one but when we needed a couple of yards he would get them.”
Ramona ran the game clock down on their next possession before Central took over with 4:52 left in the game.
Needing two scores, Central was forced to pass and Ramona took advantage, dropping their defensive coverage and blitzing, resulting in several sacks and penalties before the Spartans finally turned the ball over on downs to end their 2022 season.
After the game, Pena told his Spartans to hold their heads high.
“I told them we earned the number two seed ... we brought home the Bell," Pena said. "They won the IVL ... they accomplished a lot.”
Friday night, Ramona (8-4) will play the D-II top-seeded Granite Hills High Eagles (10-2) for the CIF D-II title.
