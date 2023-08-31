FOOTBALL: Three Imperial Valley teams look to stay undefeated in Week 3

The Calexico High Bulldogs, Central High Spartans, and Brawley High Wildcats will all be looking to remain undefeated as the CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference football teams enter week three of the 2023 season.
First up will be Brawley on Thursday night, August 31, as the Wildcats (1-0) will make their 2023 home debut at Warne Field, under new Co-Head Coaches Ray Vandiver and Rick Rubio, after the ‘Cats defeated Valley Center High last Friday by a score of 14-nil.
Brawley’s game was moved three weeks ago to Thursday because of the referee shortage throughout CIF, and Tuesday night the game became a Thursday twilight contest when San Diego’s visiting Canyon Hills High Rattlers (0-2) (formerly Serra High) requested a 6:30 p.m. start.
“They canceled the JV game because of bus problems and then requested we start earlier because of the travel back to San Diego after the game,” Brawley Athletic Director Billy Brewer explained. “Because of the heat I wasn’t in favor of an earlier start but we honored their request.”
The Central Spartans will be looking to improve to 3-0 on Friday night September 1 after a convincing 27-0 win last Friday night at Cal Jones Field over the Palm Desert High Aztecs.
Picking up their third consecutive win won’t be easy for the Spartans (2-0), as they travel to Ramona High School (1-0) in a rematch of a 2022 CIF Division II semifinal playoff matchup in El Centro.
Similarly, the Calexico Bulldogs will be on the road and looking to add win number three to their 2023 record, however the Bulldogs will playing just off of Linda Vista Avenue in San Diego on Saturday afternoon, September 2.
The Bulldogs (2-0) will be involved in a match up of potential Division IV CIF playoff opponents when they meet the hosting Francis Parker High Lancers (0-2) at 5:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, three other Southeastern Conference games are slated for Friday night, with all three being played here in the Imperial Valley, in which all three teams are looking to improve to 2-1 for 2023.
On Friday night September 1 at Simpson-Shimamoto Field, the Imperial High Tigers (1-1) will be hosting the Cibola High Raiders (0-1) from Yuma in Imperial.
Imperial is coming off a 37-14 win over the Holtville High Vikings in the Imperial Valley Classic last week, while Cibola lost their opening game by a score of 43-2 to Dotson High in Mesa (Arizona).
At Veteran’s Stadium in Calipatria on Friday night at 7:00 p.m., two members of the CIF SDS’s newly-minted Division V-AA will meet when the Calipatria High Hornets host the San Diego O’Farrell School Falcons (0-2).
The Hornets are coming off a close 24-23 defeat at the hands of the Desert Mirage High School Lions last Friday, a game that saw Calipatria come back three times only to fall one point short.
“It was tied 17-17 tied before they took a 24-17 lead with minutes to go, we threw a halfback pass and Dominic Hawk scored on a 10-yard run by and we decided to go for two,” first-year Calipatria Head Coach Tony Leon said, noting he was trying to give his team – who went winless last season – a new mindset.
“They were down but came back ... they wanted to win and it shows their hearts are in the right place,” Leon said. “We had to try to learn how to deal with the pressure so we’ll be ready later on ... but we’re not there yet but we’re working on it.”
Also Friday night at Yuma’s Gila Ridge High School, the Southwest High Eagles will be looking for their second win of the 2023 season under new head coach Pete Blincoe Jr.
The Eagles (1-1) picked up win number one for Blincoe last week at Banning High in Riverside County, defeating the Broncos 24-14, while the Gila Ridge Hawks (0-1) opened their season losing 40-0 to the CIF Division V-AA Army-Navy Academy Warriors in Carlsbad.
“It was a totally different team from the Holtville game,” Blincoe said, whose team lost their opener to Holtville on August 18. “We ironed out the mistakes and are working hard to improve each week.”
Blincoe was particularly pleased with how the Eagles were able to shake off a rocky start and dominate the Broncos.
“We were able to get into our offense against Banning, which we didn’t do against Holtville,” Blincoe said. “And our defense was on, and forced turnovers which lead to scores ... they scored first, but after that we put 21 points on them off of three turnovers.”
The other team looking to go 2-1 are the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots, who traveled last Friday losing to Sonora High 14-7 in La Habra, California.
“The offense is starting slowly this season ... we turned the ball over on downs and had an interception both inside the 20-yard line in the first quarter and then they scored just before the half,” Vincent Memorial Coach David Wong said. “Then we had two more shots at them inside their twelve-yard line in the fourth quarter, and we had a fumble and an interception.”
Friday night at Southwest High, the CIF’s Division V No. 1 ranked El Cajon Valley High Braves (1-1) will be hosted by second-ranked Vincent Memorial (1-1) at 7:00 p.m.
“We have a new set of receivers most of whom have no experience,” Wong said. “Our defense has been solid against the run so far and we will need it against El Cajon Valley as they can run the ball.”
In other action on Friday night, the Holtville Vikings (1-1) will be looking for their second win in Pine Valley against former Desert League foe, the Mountain Empire High Redhawks (0-2) at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.