IMPERIAL — The Imperial Tiger varsity football team hosted the Patrick Henry Patriots for Round 1 of the CIF-SDS D-III playoffs on Friday, where the Tigers overpowered the Patriots, 35-7.
The Tigers set the tone since the first whistle was blown, with running back Seth Shaw running the first touchdown in for the night, with 10:37 left in the first quarter.
After four quick possessions by the Patriots, Imperial’s Gio Robles ran in a 75-yard touchdown pass with 8:29 left in the first quarter, making it 14-nil Tigers.
The Tigers scored once more as Jayden Ayala completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Gio Robles to put Imperial further ahead, 20-0.
With under five minutes left in the second quarter, Imperial’s Angel Barron intercepted the ball and had a 40-yard return for a TD, extending the Tigers' lead to 27-0.
“It was special," Barron said. "I did what I needed to do and it was a great outcome. We have good chemistry and it helps on the field.”
“My speed helps, but when I caught the ball all I was thinking about was ‘I should probably run,’” he said.
The Patriots responded with a 45-yard touchdown pass and extra point to put them on the board going into the half, 27-7 Tigers on top.
With predator-pounce of a start the Tigers got off to in the first half, Imperial controlled the tempo on both sides of the ball throughout the game.
“Winning during playoffs is the ultimate goal,” said Imperial Head Coach David Shaw. “It’s a win-or-go-home situation, and our guys made sure to execute on offense and defense.”
“This is a great win, our guys earned it," Shaw said. "Going into next week we have some stuff to work on, but we are just looking forward to performing and continuing to play.”
The second half saw another pass from Jayden Ayala connect with Gio Robles for the Tigers’ final touchdown of the night. The Tigers followed with a two-point conversion by Christopher Tiernan.
Imperial Tiger Alejandro Perez finished with 223 yards on 29 possessions, followed by Zach Ray who tallied 180 yards on 13 touches.
“Our team did a really good job today,” said Imperial Kicker Ethan Gonzalez. “The defense and offense performed well, we came out strong and it was great to get a final win at home.”
Gonzalez, who is averaging 4.1 points per game as kicker, missed a 38-yard field goal attempt but cleared three of his four attempted PATs.
This game marked the last home game for the Tigers, a win the seniors will be sure to remember as they go on the road next week.
The Imperial Tigers will return to the field on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, as they travel to take on fourth-seeded The Bishop’s college prep School in La Jolla at 7 p.m. for the CIF-SDS D-III quarterfinals.
