Entering week four of the 2023 prep football season, for the first time CIF SDS Southeastern Conference, teams will be playing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.
The Thursday Night Light's game involves two teams who claim Eagle Field in El Centro has ‘home,’ while the two Saturday games are being played against smaller Riverside County schools who do not have a home field.
Throw in Imperial Valley League girls varsity flag football games on Wednesday and Thursday nights and Valley football fans have a full plate of eleven games this week.
The week begins on Wednesday, September 6, when Coach Raul Gradillas and the Southwest High Eagles girls flag football team host the Imperial High Tigers at 7:00 p.m.
On Thursday, September 7, the Thursday Night Light’s football game features Southwest (2-1) hosting the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (1-2) in a meeting of CIF Division V teams with playoff implications, at Eagle Field at 7:00 p.m.
The Eagles of Coach Pete Blincoe Jr. picked up a 20-18 win against Gila Ridge High School last Friday night in Yuma, while Coach David Wong’s CIF Division V power-ranked No. 2 Scots fell the same night to CIF' D-V top-ranked El Cajon Valley High, 28-21, at Southwest.
Also on Thursday night the IVL will feature two flag football games. The Central High School Spartan girls of Coach Crystal Cortez will host the Vincent Memorial girls at Cal Jones Field at 7:30 p.m. Also, the Holtville High School girls varsity hosts coach JJ Galvan’s Brawley High School Wildcats at Birger Field at 7:00 p.m. for flag-flying action in Holtville.
Friday Night Lights on September 8 includes five non-league games with three teams at home here in the Valley, while two others will be on the road.
Returning home after defeating the hosting Francis Parker High Lancers, 27-12, on Saturday, Coach Fernando Solano’s Calexico High Bulldogs (3-0) will look to remain undefeated in tackle football as they welcome San Diego’s O'Farrell School Falcons (0-3) to Ward Field at 7:00 p.m. in Calexico.
Also returning home on Friday night will be Holtville High Vikings tackle team after defeating the Mountain Empire High Redhawks by a score of 45-8 in Pine Valley last week. The Vikings boys will now face CETYS University (Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior).
For 2023, the Vikings (2-1), who last year played all three CETYS campuses, will host the CETYS (Mexicali) Zorros at Birger Field at 7:00 p.m. in Holtville.
For the second consecutive week, the Brawley Wildcats (2-0) will be at Warne Field in Brawley, this time hosting Yuma’s Cibola High Raiders (0-2) after defeating the Canyon Hills Rattlers last week, 47-29.
Traveling for the second week in a row in non-conference action, after falling to the D-I Ramona High Bulldogs 34-20 last Friday, the CIF D-II Central Spartans (2-1) will meet the D-III Otay Ranch High Mustangs (0-3) away on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Chula Vista.
Also Friday night, the Imperial High Tigers (2-1) of Coach David Shaw, fresh off a 44-0 win over Cibola High last week in Imperial, will head over the state line to Yuma to play the Gila Ridge High Hawks (0-2) at 7:00 p.m.
Friday night will also feature a home-opener 8-man football game in Imperial Count,y as the Wildcats of West Shores (0-1) host Entrepreneur High (0-1) of Fontana, at 6:30 p.m. at Salton City.
Saturday will feature a game literally two years in the making, when coach Tony Leon’s Calipatria High Hornets (2-1), off a 34-12 win last week over visiting O’Farrell School, travels to Temecula.
The Hornet’s game will be at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac High School (1-0) at Linfield Christian High’s field, where to two teams will finally meet after wildfires in Riverside County forced the cancellation of last year’s game at the Hornet's nest. The Calipatria Hornets will face St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at 6:30 p.m. in Temecula.
Also on Saturday at high-noon, the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (1-2) will play a non-league game against hosting San Jacinto Valley Academy (0-1) at Mt. San Jacinto College, in San Jacinto, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.