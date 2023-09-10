FOOTBALL VALLEY: Scores and quick hits for Week 4

With Southeastern Conference football games for Week 4 of the 2023 prep season spread over three days and three counties, the weekend saw the Valley’s two undefeated teams remain unbeaten while two more teams picked up their third wins against single losses.
Central 27 – Otay Ranch 7
CHULA VISTA – The Central Union High Spartans of coach David Pena jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead then added two more second half touchdowns enroute to a 27-7 victory over the hosting Otay Ranch High Mustangs here Friday night.
Central junior running back Nico Viesca rushed for a game high 171 yards on 38 carries and scored three Spartan touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Luis Jimenez – who had 12 completions for 149 yards – connected on five passes to senior Artie Estrada, including a fourth-quarter touchdown.
The Spartan defense was led by senior defensive tackle Malachi O’Con with two sacks, as well as defensive plays by junior defensive back Gavyn Mora and junior linebacker Davion Hartfield.
On Thursday night, September 14, Central (3-1) will host the only Top 10 team in San Diego County when the Spartans meet the D-I Granite Hills High Eagles (3-0) at Cal Jones Field. The Spartans are currently ranked 4th in the CIF SDS Division II.
Imperial 44 – Cibola 14
YUMA – Playing their third road game out of their first four 2023 non-league contests, Coach David Shaw's Imperial High Tigers led from start to finish, downing the hosting Gila Ridge High Hawks by a score of 44-14.
Tiger junior running back Julian Jimenez took Imperial to a 20-7 halftime lead, scoring on first-half touchdown runs of one, 27 and 17 yards. Jimenez would score the Tigers’ final TD on an eight-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jayden Ayala.
Ayala made good on 7 of 13 passing attempts, including two passes for 44 yards to senior wide receiver Jared Nixon, both for touchdowns. Ayala also ran for a touchdown on a 2-yard quarterback keeper. Imperial capped their scoring on a 22-yard field goal by placekicker Joel Robles.
Defensively, Imperial picked off three Hawk passes, including two interceptions by Brandon Felix and one by Adrian Cortez.
On Friday night September 15, Imperial (3-1) will begin the first of three consecutive home games by hosting the Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets at Simpson-Shimaoto Field in Imperial.
Calexico 49 – O’Farrell Charter School 0
CALEXICO – Scoring early and often, the Calexico High Bulldog football team of Coach Fernando Solano shut out the visiting Falcons San Diego's of O’Farrell Charter School by a score of 49-0.
After O’Farrell recovered a game-opening onside kick, Calexico’s defense forced a punt and on the Bulldogs’ first possession. Luis Alcala opened the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuing possession, the Falcons fumbled the ball back to Calexico at their own 13-yard line. Bulldog junior quarterback Bobby Montejano then scored a 2-yard touchdown run, putting the Bulldogs up 14-0 just minutes into the game, and the Bulldogs' rout was on.
Calexico’s Montejano would complete all three of his passing attempts for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including strikes to Lionel Canchola and Jose Ortega. Alcala would also have another rushing touchdown.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs was senior Marco Esquer, who scampered 28 yards on a jet-sweep for a touchdown. Senior Franky Loera-Rodriguez would add a special teams touchdown on a 40-yard punt return, while Calexico junior kicker Dominik Diaz hit all seven of his extra-point attempts.
On Friday night September 15, the undefeated Bulldogs (4-0) will make the trip to Birger Field for a non-league contest at 7 p.m. against the Holtville Vikings (2-2) in Holtville.
More to come on these games in Monday’s edition of the IVP:
CETYS (Mexicali) versus Holtville
Brawley versus Cibola (Yuma)
Saturday Night - Calipatria versus St. Jeanne de Lestonnac (in Temecula)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.