While it may not have had a name and it didn’t have any significant impact on CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference football games, the monsoon and accompanying weather of the Friday, September 1 Storm did impact one game.
That game took place at Calipatria High’s on-campus Veteran’s Stadium, which first saw the game in doubt because of the monsoon, then saw it suspended for an hour when lightning struck nearby just before halftime.
Calipatria versus O'Farrell
CALIPATRIA – In the end, while the rain affected the players and the community, the Hornets’ dominated the visiting San Diego O'Farrell School Falcons by a score of 34-12.
The game featured three rushing touchdowns by the Hornets’ Dominic Hawk, who ran ten times for 119 yards and had two receptions for 66 yards, while the Hornets' Juan Perez added a 45-yard touchdown run.
Calipatria quarterback CJ Spence passed for another touchdown, connecting on 8 of 12 passing attempts for 166 yards, including the scoring strike to receiver Angel Maytortna.
In other Southeastern Conference action over Labor Day weekend:
Imperial versus Cibola
IMPERIAL – Weather was not an issue here on Friday night as the Imperial High Tigers of Coach David Shaw defeated the visiting Yuma’s Cibola High Raiders by a score of 44-0 at Simpson-Shimamoto Field.
Imperial lead the game 10-0 at halftime on a touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Ayala, who would complete 8 of 14 passes for 160 yards, to Julian Jimenez, and a 47-yard field goal by Joel Robles.
The Tigers added onto their lead on the opening drive of the second half capped by a two-yard Ayala touchdown. Three minutes later it was 23-0 Imperial off a 20-yard run by Andres Castro.
Imperial followed up with two more Ayala touchdown passes – a 13-yarder to Joel Villa-Campos and a 56-yards strike to Jayden Wilson – while a pick-six interception return by Adrian Cortez finished the Tigers' scoring.
Holtville versus Mountain Empire
PINE VALLEY – Coach Jason Turner’s Holtville High Vikings had two different quarterbacks throw touchdown passes as they defeated the Mountain Empire High RedHawks by a score of 45-8.
Six different Vikings scored in the game as senior quarterback Bryce Buscaglia ran for one touchdown while passing to fellow senior Duke Strahm for another. Sophomore quarterback Alonzo Cuevas made his debut with three touchdown passes.
Two of Cuevas’ passes went to fellow sophomore Alan Carrillo while the other went to senior Andre Estrada, while Griffin Garcia and Hector Sanchez each rushed for a Viking touchdown.
Southwest at Gila Ridge
YUMA, ARIZ. – At Gila Ridge High School here on Friday night, the Southwest High Eagles presented new Head Coach Pete Blincoe Jr. with his second win of the 2023 season as they defeated the Hawks by two points, 20-18.
After falling behind 6-0, the Eagles rallied to take a 14-12 halftime lead before going up 20-12 and holding off a Gila Ridge two-point conversion attempt to secure their victory.
Quarterback Matt Mills led the Southwest attack completing 10 of 20 passes for 194 yards, connecting with William Lilian and Logan Jungers, who had seven receptions for 112 yards on touchdown passes.
Southwest senior Matai Cervantes led all rushers with 62 yards on 9 carries, while Oleaun Underwood carried 8 times for 35 yards.
Calexico at Parker High
SAN DIEGO – On Saturday afternoon September 2, the Calexico High Bulldogs traveled here and defeated the hosting Francis Parker High Lancers by a score of 27-12 in a match-up of potential CIF Division IV playoff opponents.
Calexico’s Leo Canchola gave the Bulldogs an early 6-0 lead by rushing ten yards to score, while quarterback Roberto Montejano’s 59-yard touchdown pass to receiver Franky Loera-Rodriquez gave the 'dogs a 14-12 halftime lead.
In the second half, Andrew Rivera’s 4-yard touchdown run, coupled with Luis Angelo Alcala’s 7-yard scoring run, powered the Bulldogs to victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.