While two Southeastern Conference teams remain undefeated after the first four weeks of the 2023 season, neither will be involved in week five’s marquee game on Thursday night, September 14, featuring the CIF San Diego Section’s overall third-ranked Granite Hills High Eagles at Cal Jones Field in El Centro at 7:00 p.m.
The CIF Division I Carolina Blue and Navy clad Granite Hill Eagles (3-0) will meet Central Coach David Peña’s D-II blue and white Central Spartans (3-1) after the Eagles defeated the Spartans last year in El Cajon, en route to their CIF-SDS D-II and a CIF-State 2A titles.
“They are a defending state champion with 16 players back and two big recruits who are getting major college looks,” Peña said. “Obviously we are looking forward to the challenges of playing a team like this and to understand what we have to do to compete at this level.”
Central, who last year meet also hosted CIF State champion 2AA Mater Dei High, continues to attract high-caliber non-league opponents to the Valley, having already played up a division this season in losing 34-20 at D-I Ramona High.
“These top schools have no problem playing us, actually, they probably have problems finding opponents,” Peña said. “It’s good for us to play up as it were power-ranking wise and we were very competitive with Ramona. Last year we lost to them in playoffs and we definitely believe we can compete with teams like them this season.”
The Valley’s football week will actually “kick off” on Wednesday night at Southwest High School’s Eagle Field with an Imperial Valley League flag football double-header between the Eagles (2-2) and cross-town rival Central (1-3), with the junior varsity flag game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity flag game set for 7:30 p.m.
The Imperial Valley League flag football opening game on Thursday night will be the Brawley High Wildcats (5-2) traveling to play the Holtville High Vikings (0-4) at Birger Field in Holtville, while the Imperial High Tigers (1-4) host the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (4-1) in Imperial. Both games are slated for 7:30 p.m.
While the Central and Granite Hills football is the game with the highest power-ranked football teams playing in the Valley this week, that doesn’t mean there are not other games of interest this Friday night, September 15, with at least one game featuring fervent local fan bases and an undefeated team.
Include in the above description, the fact that these two teams have played each other tough the past few seasons, there is a recipe for a stellar local clash when the Calexico High Bulldogs (4-0) meet the host Holtville Vikings (2-2) at Birger Field, Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Holtville.
Also on a Friday night Ides of September game, two Division III teams with CIF playoff implications clash in the IVL's Imperial High Tigers (3-1) as they host the Desert League's two-time defending CIF champion Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets (2-2), at Simpson-Shimamoto Field at 7:00 p.m. in Imperial.
Meanwhile, Friday night will also find two Southeastern Conference teams in San Diego County and another in Riverside County.
Traveling to La Quinta Friday night, the Southwest Eagles (2-2) will take on the former Desert Valley League rival La Quinta High Blackhawks (2-1) at 7:00 p.m.
In addition, Vincent Memorial (2-2) will meet up with former Manzanita and Desert League rival Mountain Empire High in Pine Valley Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
As sometimes opponents over the years, the Brawley Wildcats (3-0) will be looking to remain undefeated in San Diego Friday night as they visit the University City High Centurions (0-4), who appear to be in rebuilding mode after winning the CIF D-III title last season, at 7:00 p.m.
On a short week after playing and defeating St. Jeanne de Lestonnac High Mustangs 34-21 in Temecula last Saturday night, the Calipatria High Hornets (3-1) return home to Veterans Stadium this week.
Scoring against the Mustangs was Hornet junior running back Dominic Hawk who ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns while junior quarterback Caleb Spence connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass to freshman Bernard Thomas and on a 59-yard pass to Juan Perez.
Friday night, September 15, the Calipatria Hornets (3-1) will host San Diego’s Southwest High Raiders (2-2) at 6:30 p.m. in Calipatria.
