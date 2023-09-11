HOLTVILLE – The traditional ground-and-pound offense the Holtville High School football team that has become a Vikings staple for the past several seasons might be taking a back seat to a new air-raid version after the Holtville's 46-40 loss to CETYS of Mexicali on Friday, September 8, here at Birger Field.
Holtville (2-2 overall) had 461 yards of total offense against the Zorros, with 406 of them coming through the air. Sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas completed 14 of 21 passes for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns, finding senior receiver Bryce Buscaglia three times for 165 yards and 3 TDs.
Cuevas also hit sophomore receiver Alan Carrillo in 5 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. Buscaglia, the Vikings’ quarterback last season and early this season, went 2 of 2 passing for 42 yards and a 14-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Duke Strahm.
“Right now we are kind of finding our identity,” Jason Turner, the Vikings’ 7th-year head coach, said. “We’ve got the ability to do both but we’re working on ways to mesh them together and be able to do it for four quarters.”
It was a Vikings versus Zorros slugfest against CETYS.
After a sluggish first quarter that saw Holtville up 7-6 after the first 12 minutes, the CETYS Zorros and quarterback Gael Arevalo began to assert themselves.
CETYS scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on a pass and a run from Arevalo. Meanwhile, Holtville got a 1-yard touchdown run from Bradyn Terrill and the scoring strike from Buscaglia to Strahm, making the halftime score 20-19 in favor of the Zorros.
The second half proved to be more of a shootout than the first half. CETYS put up two touchdowns in each quarter, while the Vikings scored once in the third quarter and twice in the fourth quarter.
“Us losing a non-league game to these guys isn’t going to hurt us in the long run,” Turner said. “Tonight won’t matter when it comes to league or playoffs, but what I told them was how much I loved the fight they showed throughout the entire game. We learned a lot about ourselves tonight.”
The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter with two long touchdown passes. The first coming from Cuevas to Carrillo for 75 yards with 11:25 left in the game. The second came on an 84-yard Cuevas-to-Buscaglia connection with 8:47 left, which made the score 46-40.
Holtville’s defense stepped up on the ensuing drive and forced the Zorros to punt after a three-and-out. The Vikings took possession at their own 33-yard line with 6:26 left and a chance to take the lead.
On the fourth play of the drive from their own 45-yard line, Cuevas rolled to his right to pass but was under heavy pressure from the Zorros. As he was being tackled the Vikings’ signal-caller tried to pass the ball but it was intercepted as it fluttered in the air near a CETYS defender.
The turnover gave the Zorros the ball at their own 45-yard line with 4:04 left in the game. From there they were able to run out the clock and secure the victory.
“We came into the game not knowing much about them so it took us a while to get up to their speed,” the 17-year old Buscaglia said. “Tonight our offense got going pretty good but we just need to play a better all-around game and get the defense going as well.”
CETYS amassed 227 yards passing from Arevalo, who also rushed 14 times for 104 yards and 3 TDs.
Up next for the Vikings is a non-league matchup with Calexico (4-0 overall) on Friday, September 15, at Birger Field in Holtville at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.