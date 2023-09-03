BRAWLEY – Scoring 40-plus points in just over eight minutes of possession in the first half, the Brawley Union High School Wildcats defeated the visiting Canyon Hills High Rattlers of San Diego, 47-29, at Warne Field here on Thursday night, August 31.
“The kids were fired up to have a home game after three weeks,” Brawley Co-Head Coach Ray Vandiver said. “And we had a good crowd in the student section near the endzone where we came out and did our initial scoring, and that helped, too.”
Brawley wasted little time after receiving the opening kick-off in serving notice it could score on Canyon Hills as its first touchdown came just 23 seconds into the game on a drive that covered 63 yards in two plays.
The first play was a quarterback keeper by BUHS junior Matt Gutierrez for a 13-yard gain, with Gutierrez then finding junior slot-back Brandon Porras on a 48-yard catch-and-run play for a touchdown.
“The offensive line is improving and that gives the receivers more time to develop and execute their routes,” Gutierrez said.
Brawley’s defense quickly forced the Rattlers to punt and on the first play of the ensuing drive. Gutierrez again found Porras on an over-the-shoulder catch touchdown strike, this one covering 35 yards.
The Wildcats junior duo would also connect in the second quarter on a seven-yard touchdown, Gutierrez noting that Canyon Hills appeared to be concentrating on Brawley wide receiver Julian Daniloff, who had two touchdown receptions the previous week.
“I’m always looking at all my receivers and it depends on the coverage and time I have as to who to target,” Gutierrez said. “They appeared to be keying on Julian and that opened up Brandon.”
”Last week he saw me but I didn’t have time to develop the play, but tonight everything was there,” Porras said, notching had five receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns on the night. “I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state and we’ll have two seasons together.”
Brawley added two touchdowns in the more traditional Wildcat way of rushing the football, when senior running halfback Zane Richards scored on a first-quarter, 5-yard run.
“We’ve been passing the ball a lot and that opened up the run,” Richards said. “I want the ball when we are close to the endzone and I feel that if you touch the ball inside the five you have to score.”
Brawley’s second rushing touchdown followed a first-quarter-ending fumble recovery by Brawley senior nose tackle Raul Lopez, as junior fullback Matthew Moreno broke a 57-yard touchdown run on the first-play of the second quarter.
“We thought we had good match-ups with our receivers against their corners and that's how it worked out for the passing game,” Vandiver said. “The running game was there too, with Zane and Matt having good runs by reading the blocks and getting upfield.”
Brawley’s defense also posted a pair of touchdowns, including a 20-yard pick-six by junior Alec Valdez and a scoop-and-score touchdown by junior Nathan Torres off a sack by fellow junior Andrew Tigert.
“Alec was our strong side defensive end," Brawley Co-Head Coach Rick Rubio said.
"He jammed the inside receiver and read the bubble pass and saw the ball, and he was on it," Rubio said. “It’s not a routine play and it’s nice when you work on something in practice and then you see it happening on the field.”
In the midst of Brawley’s 47-point first half, Canyon Hills scored a lone touchdown on a long pass play, trailing 47-7 at halftime, before the Wildcats prioritized getting players game-time experience in the second half.
“With the lead we had and it being our home opener we were not concerned at that point with winning, so we felt it was a good opportunity to get people into the game,” Rubio said. “Actually, we got some people into it in the second quarter to get experience against a starting varsity … players who we feel may be the 'next man up' and we will need them down the road.”
For the game, first-year senior place-kicker Manuel Urbano connected on five of seven PAT attempts.
This Friday, September 9, Brawley (2-0) will host the Cibola High Raiders at Warne Field at 7:00 p.m in Brawley.
