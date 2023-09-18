SAN DIEGO – Over their past 40-plus years in the CIF San Diego Section, Imperial Valley football teams have learned that when they play teams in or from San Diego County they have to earn the respect of their opponents through their play on the field.
Over the past 20 years the Brawley Union High School Wildcats have played games and participated in scrimmages against the University City High Centurions, so it was somewhat strange on Friday night, September 15, when the Wildcats were disrespected in a number of ways.
Before and during warm-ups the Centurions, whom calpreps.com’s computer projected as easy winners, taunted the Wildcats, who kept their usual cool in such circumstances, followed by the Uni City side of the field chanting “Where’s Brawley?” in the first quarter of the game.
The Wildcats responded by dominating the Centurions by a score of 33-7 in a game that was not even that close.
“We showed them the projection and I think they felt a little disrespected,” Brawley Co-Head Coach Ray Vandiver said. “We have guys who remember last year when they beat us in Brawley and then the cheer...we heard them...they knew they had to make a statement and earn respect, and they did.”
University City won the coin toss and elected to receive, and after an initial first-down, the offense stalled and faced a fourth down on the Centurion 44-yard line. The Centurions elected to go for the first down but were denied by a stout Brawley defense.
With the Wildcats' defense withstanding the early test, on the ensuing Brawley possession, junior linebacker-turned-quarterback Matthew Gutierrez threw a key 21-yard pass to Gilbert Valenzuela, rushing the ball on four other plays including a two-yard run for a touchdown.
“I feel like I’m faster than they give me credit for and I’m stronger than most quarterbacks, and I don’t like to go down,” Gutierrez said.
Brawley senior placekicker Manuel Urbano’s PAT attempt hit the right upright, making the Brawley lead 6-0.
The early deficit did not appear deter the Centurions, who won the CIF D-III title last season.
Back on offense for their second possession of the game, Uni City’s up-tempo spread offense again found the sledding tough against the Brawley defense, again being denied by the Wildcats on a fourth down play in their own territory.
Taking over at their own 48-yard line, Brawley’s Gutierrez mixed short passes with the running of halfback Matthew Moreno, with the Wildcats going for it on a fourth down and five yards to go, near mid-field.
Gutierrez showed the Centurions how to convert on fourth down, connecting with wingback Brandon Porras for the first down on the last play of the first quarter.
Interestingly, at the intermission between quarters, the PA announcer clarified exactly “where” Brawley is and stated that they were honored to be playing the Wildcats.
The Uni City crowd seemed to get the message when on the first play of the second quarter, as Moreno punched the ball into the endzone from the Uni City one-yard line, extending Brawley’s lead to 13-0.
Brawley’s defense forced a Centurions’ punt with Wildcat Arrellanos returning it 50 yards to the Uni City 24-yard line with under two minutes remaining until halftime.
With time waning following a sack, Gutierrez found wide receiver Julian Daniloff over the middle for a touchdown. Urbano’s PAT gave the Wildcats a 20-0 halftime lead.
“On that touchdown I was on a dig route where I go out about 10 yards and turn and the ball is there, Daniloff said, "(and) if I’m the target and I just turn and run. I was a defensive back but this year there was competition for receivers, and I always put in extra work to get better.”
“Depending on the defense, I look for him and I trust him to make the catch,” Gutierrez said. “I trust all my receivers and where I go pretty much depends on my reads and who’s open.”
“The pregame stuff...it all showed a lack of respect and so was calling those plays early on and it set the tone,” said Brawley Co-Head Coach Rick Rubio. “We were able to answer them and get the lead but we were still respectful of them as they have athletes, so we kept playing like our backs were to the wall.”
Opening the second half by receiving the ball, Brawley picked up where it had left off going on a 10-play drive that covered 73 yards, again utilizing their running and short-passing game with Gutierrez scoring on a one-yard run.
Leading 27-0, the Brawley defense again shutdown the Centurions’ on a fourth-down play, giving the Wildcat offense great field position at the Uni City 39-yard line.
“We were ready for them," Moreno said. "We had a plan and we wanted to contain their quarterback and their receivers over the middle. We work hard and watch film to be prepared to keep teams from scoring.”
Four plays later, Gutierrez again found a slanting Daniloff with another 15-yard pass for a touchdown to complete the Brawley scoring for the game.
This week the Brawley Wildcats (4-0) will host the Gila Ridge Hawks from Yuma at Warne Field at home.
