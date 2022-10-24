The Southeastern Conference returned to Thursday Night Football in Week 10 as the Brawley High Wildcats traveled to Ward Field in Calexico, followed by four games on Friday night.
When the dust had settled, Brawley and Central high school varsity football squads remain undefeated in Imperial Valley League play. Vincent Memorial Catholic took over second place in the Desert League, while Southwest and Calipatria lost in non-league games.
On Thursday, Oct. 20 at Ward Field in Calexico, the Brawley High Wildcats (7-2, 3-0 IVL) defeated the Calexico High Bulldogs (6-3, 1-3 IVL) by a score of 42-8 to remain undefeated in IVL play before the Central Spartans (5-3, 3-0 IVL) matched them on Friday night with a 34-0 win over the Imperial Tigers (6-2, 1-2 IVL).
The two long-time rivals will settle the IVL championship Friday night at Warner Field in Brawley when Brawley and Central meet for the 100th consecutive year in the 79th renewal of the Bell Game.
In a showdown for second place in the Desert League on Friday night, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School (VMCHS) Scots (6-2, 2-1 DL) defeated the Holtville Vikings (3-6, 0-2 DL) 21-14 at Cal Jones Field in El Centro.
“They had a good strategy to run the ball and control the clock,” said VMCHS Coach David Wong. “But we were able to stop them at the two yard line and also on a two-point conversion, and those were big.”
Predicatively for Vincent Memorial, the Scots relied on the passing-running-kicking of junior quarterback Jacobo Elias, who threw touchdown passes to senior receivers Andre Rodriguez and Armando Apodaca, running another in for another score.
Uncharacteristically, Vincent had an interception, fumble, and blocked punt, while Holtville, also uncharacteristically, literally whiffed the opening kick off to lead to Vincent's first score.
“On the interception his arm was hit so that is going to happen," Wong said. "Jacobo and the seniors will be up for this game Friday,” Wong said as the Scots prepare to face their cross-town rival Friday in Calexico.
The blocked punt set up Holtville's first touchdown, a one-yard run by junior fullback Griffin Garcia, and a fourth-quarter score on a two-yard run by senior Zephan Duarte.
In an out of town non-league Friday afternoon game at 3:00 p.m., the Calipatria High Hornets (0-8, 0-2 DL) took on the Maranatha Christian High Eagles (4-5) in San Diego, losing by a score of 49-27.
The Hornets trailed 27-20 at half-time in their best first-half offensive showing of the 2022 season.
“It shows there is no quit and they definitely went right after it,” said Calipatria's first-year Head Coach Benny Carter-Martin. “They understand that no one is going to give us anything and it's actually harder this time of the year because nobody wants to be our first win ... but they aren't backing down.”
The Hornet's first half scoring came on rushing touchdowns by seniors Abraham Barros and Alex Fernandez as well as sophomore Dominic Hawk; the Hornets running the ball both by design and necessity.
“We try to emphasize the physicality aspect of the game because we have to establish our ground game,” Carter-Martin said. “So as we were running the ball well we decided to stick with it.”
Given the overall circumstances, the decision was an easy one for the Hornets.
“Our hand was somewhat forced as our starting quarterback Caleb Spence has a wrist injury and our backup broke his collarbone last week against Vincent,” Carter-Martin said. “Caleb should be ready to go in the Axe Game against Holtville and we need to establish the ground game to open up the passing.”
Calipatria sophomore Jordan Potter also scored for the Hornets when he returned a second-half kickoff for a touchdown.
In the other non-league game Friday night, the 2022 Desert League champion Palo Verde High Yellowjackets (9-1, 3-0 DL) finished their regular season with a 48-0 win over the hosting Southwest High Eagles (1-8, 0-3 IVL). The Eagles host the Imperial Tigers this Friday night.
