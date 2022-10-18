Friday night saw the Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets claim the 2022 Desert League football title, while Brawley moved into a tie with Central for the lead in the Imperial Valley League heading into the penultimate week before the Bell Game.
Playing at Holtville High's Birger Field, Palo Verde and the host Vikings played a good old fashioned pound-the-rock football game, with the 'Jackets winning 35-0 to clinch the Desert League crown.
Holtville coach Jason Turner pointed to two obvious conclusions about the game, one the Vikings can build on, and the other an issue they need to address before the playoffs.
“To see our kids really start tackling, really believe in their ability to stop somebody ... it was a dogfight and to go into half-time down 15-0, that was great,” Turner said.
“On the other hand, you have to score ...," the Vikings' coach said. "We needed to try to take the lead and control the ball and the clock and keep their offense off the field and we couldn't do that.”
A senior-laden team, Palo Verde has experience and depth after winning the Desert League and the CIF-SDS Division V championships in 2021. Palo Verde and has dominated opponents after an opening-game loss to the Calexico High Bulldogs.
The Yellowjackets are on track to be seeded in the top four in the upcoming CIF D-IV playoffs, giving them an acknowledgeable strong home field advantage in the early rounds.
The Imperial Valley League title is still very much up for grabs as the Brawley High Wildcats (6-2, 2-0 IVL) won an exciting 20-17 victory over the Imperial High Tigers' (6-2, 1-1 IVL) this past Friday night in Imperial.
The Central High Spartans (4-3, 2-0 IVL) – who had their bye week last Friday – and the Wildcats will both try to improve to 3-0 in IVL action this week which includes a key Central-Imperial match-up Friday night, Oct. 21, in Imperial.
The Calexico High Bulldogs (6-2, 1-2 IVL) picked up their first IVL win of 2022 over the Southwest High Eagles (1-7, 0-3 IVL), Calexico winning 44-7. Calexico will host Brawley on Thursday night, Oct. 20, at Ward Field in Calexico.
Also on Friday night, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (5-2, 1-1 DL) returned to Desert League action, coming off their bye week to defeat the hosting Calipatria High Hornets (0-7, 0-2 DL) by a score of 32-9 last week.
“We started slow because we knew going into the game that they did not have a JV team, so we have been practicing with both our teams together,” said Vincent Memorial Coach David Wong. “Doing that will help us for the playoffs, and we got to play a lot of kids, but it caused some confusion.”
For the game, Vincent Memorial's junior quarterback Jacobo Elias continued his 300-plus yards and multi-touchdown passes of the 2022 season, passing for five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also amassed over 400 total yards on the ground.
The Hornets were celebrating Homecoming last Friday at Veteran's Field. Calipatria maintained contact throughout the first quarter before falling behind 26-0 at halftime.
“Overall, it was a good game, there was a very sportsmanlike atmosphere between the two teams and both teams were competitive,” Wong said.
Calipatria rallied in the fourth quarter to score on a safety via a Scots' penalty in their end zone, followed by Hornet senior Abraham Barros who, playing his last home game, scored on a five-yard touchdown run with Angel Estrella.
“After the game I told them they represented their school to best of their ability,” Calipatria coach Benny Carter-Martin said.
“A lot of our guys have never played before, and going from that starting point to how we played Friday night, you can see the buy-in ... everybody's learning their roles and playing hard,” he said.
