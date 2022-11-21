FOOTBALL: Yellowjackets vs. Braves: Palo Verde on to D-IV championship game, last Imperial County team still in playoffs

For the second consecutive year, the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets varsity football team will represent the Southeastern Conference in a CIF-San Diego Section Divisional championship game.
While the last Imperial Valley football team was eliminated from the CIF playoffs on Friday night, Nov. 18, when the Division II second-seeded Central High Spartans lost 7-19 to the D-II third-seeded Ramona High Bulldogs, the Palo Verde Yellowjackets advanced to this Friday night's Division IV championship game, effectively becoming the last team left representing Imperial County in prep football playoffs for 2022.
Playing on Coronado Island as the lower seed in a D-IV semifinal game, the seventh-seeded Yellowjackets dominated third-seeded Coronado High, defeating the Islanders by a score of 35-15.
"We are a school of 800 kids and we have a team of 30 players doing offense, defense, and special teams," said Palo Verde Coach Wally Grant. "They are performing way above and beyond what would you expect."
As they have all season long, Palo Verde utilized their modified Wing-T 'Trap-and-Toss' power-football offense to amass 540 total yards, 484 of those yards coming on the ground. Interestingly, Yellowjacket senior quarterback Rio Albanez, who did not attempt a pass in Palo Verde's quarterfinal 27-21 win over second-seeded La Jolla Country Day High, threw just two passes.
Albanez also threw two passes in Palo Verde's opening-round playoff win over Mt. Miguel High, one for a touchdown, and he repeated that against the Islanders, capping the 'Jackets scoring with a swing pass to senior Jonathan Crowe.
Crowe, a 6' 1' and 250 pounds transfer who plays fullback and linebacker, broke two tackles en route to a 38-yard touchdown.
"We take whatever they give us ... it just depends ... we are run-first and it's all designed to take advantage of the defense, " Grant said.
"We can throw the ball and catch the ball so if they load the box with eleven guys we will throw and it's devastating because half of our passes are for touchdowns," the coach said.
Prior to the touchdown pass, Palo Verde senior running back Markus Macon had 15 carries for 191 yards, setting the tone for the game on the first of three touchdown runs.
After Palo Verde returned the opening kickoff 52-yards to the Coronado 44-yard line, Macon took a hand-off and raced downfield, untouched, for a touchdown.
Also scoring for the Yellowjackets on a 51-yard run was senior Matthew Robertson, while senior Xzavier Bejarano added 162 yards on 12 carries.
"They all have brought into the system, they all block for each other," Grant, who previously coached in Orange County, said. "I'm proud of our kids and coaches and we are enjoying the success of our program."
Palo Verde (12-1, 3-0 DL) will now face the D-IV's top-seeded Fallbrook High Braves (9-3) at Escondido High School, the eve of Black Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Escondido.
The game is a rematch of a 2021 CIF D-V semi-final game that Palo Verde won 29-28 in Blythe on their way to the D-V championship.
"It was in regulation and we scored and we were tired and beat-up, so we went for two to end the game one way or another," Grant said. "They have a majority of their kids back as we do, and they have changed to a run-first power-I offense, and so we have to stop their running game as they have to stop us."
In other CIF Semifinals action last Friday night, Division III fourth-seeded The Bishop’s School — who previously defeated the Imperial Tigers in the Quarterfinals by a score of 28-27 in double overtime — lost to D-III top-seeded University City High 24-20.
Also on Friday night in a Division V CIF Semifinals game, third-seeded Classical Academy (8-3) of Escondido – who previously eliminated sixth-seeded Vincent Memorial Catholic in the Quarterfinals 25-0 – advanced to the D-V championship game, defeating Escondido Charter 28-14.
