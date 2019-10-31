Bell Game 2019: Valley’s biggest rivalry to decide IVL race for second straight season

EL CENTRO — Oh my, is it that time already?
Inquiries are ongoing as to where the body of the 2019 high school football season has got off to, but somehow or another it whisked on by and going by the minute and hour hands we’re just few hours off from Bell Game o’clock.
And boy, oh boy, what a Bell Game it should be. So far the 76th edition of the classic Brawley-Central rivalry game is shaping up a lot like the 75th — which is to say it ought to be appointment viewing.
For the second year in the row, both the Wildcats and the Spartans enter the game 4-0 in Imperial Valley League play, adding de facto “IVL decider” to all its other weight.
Of course every Bell Game is appointment viewing for the two schools’ rabid fan-bases. There’s a reason thousands of folks turn up year-in and year-out: It’s a Super Bowl-ian affair around these parts. Regardless of what the standings say, it’s always a party.
All the same, it’s no secret that the on-field product has not always lived up to the off-field hype. There have been some definite lulls, usually because Brawley (which set the tone with a win in the first-ever Bell Game in 1944 and holds a 49-26-1 edge in the game since then) has entered the game with a “sow-their-fields-with-salt” mentality and shown tremendous follow-through.
In fact, Wildcat blowouts have been more rule than exception, particularly within the 21st century, which kicked off with a 58-0 Brawley shutout.
Nobody’s expecting anything like that this year, though. How could they?
Beyond the teams’ identical won-loss records, there’s the fact that the Spartans are on a two-game winning streak.
Led by three-year starters like quarterback Deniro Osuna, defensive captain Angel Nava-Esparza and running back Jonathan Medina, these Spartans are well short of the self-doubt that may have held other Central squads back. They know they can win because they’ve done it and done it again.
With Brawley grad David Peña on the sidelines (since 2017) Central seems to have cultivated for itself a culture of pride and stability with few non-Cal Jones precedents in program history. Notably, if the Spartans were to pull out another win here, it would be the first three-Bell Game streak for them since Coach Jones was at the helm in the 1980s.
A Central win would also mark the first time a team has won back-to-back IVL titles since the Spartans did so in 2009 … but that would just be icing on the cake.
The Wildcats desperately do not want the Spartans to taste that icing. Or that cake. Or anything else for that matter.
Losing a third-straight Bell Game would not initiate an apocalypse in Brawley — probably not, anyway — but it still doesn’t bear thinking about in and around the program.
Luckily for the Wildcats they’ve conjured up for themselves a solid-looking team. After a couple of flag-filled losses in Yuma early in the year, they’ve hunkered down and coalesced into something familiar to Brawley fans, but also different.
What’s familiar is that they can still play smash-mouth, grown-folks football, grinding behind what is probably the Valley’s best all-around offensive line, headed up by left tackle Daniel Caloca.
Senior Blake Krigbaum is the Brawley’s latest sensation at the fullback position, taking over from last year’s IVL rushing leader Michael Moreno without missing a beat. Though short-ish and square-looking, Krigbaum has tremendous burst and has more touchdown runs of 40-plus yards than just about anybody around. In fact he’s got more touchdown runs than anybody else in the IVL regardless of length with 19. He’s second in terms of yardage, behind Palo Verde’s Markus Macon, but a lot of that has to do with being seated in the second half, as the Wildcats have been winning big lately.
What’s unfamiliar is what’s going on under center (or occasionally from the shotgun), where freshman quarterback Ethan Gutierrez has given these ’Cats some offensive upside that past iterations could only dream of.
Gutierrez is an honest-to-goodness passer, rather than a runner who sometimes throws. He has a nice deep ball and can take the top off of defenses that cheat too much in the direction of Brawley’s mean-mugging rushing attack.
Through nine games he has 1,042 yards passing — the last time the Wildcats went over 1,000 yards as a team was in 2009 — and his 65.6 completion percentage is tops in the IVL, beating Osuna by a full 4.5 percentage points.
Osuna laps Gutierrez in volume, however. He has a major advantage in yards (1,540), a bigger one in touchdowns (20 to 6) and an even bigger one in experience. As precocious as he may be, Gutierrez has never played in a Bell Game, Osuna has won two. How Gutierrez will hold up under pressure from a Central defense that’s gotten better by the week will be a major factor in who wins out here.
But Central will have to contend with Brawley’s defense, too, and the Wildcats are no slouch on that side of the ball.
Whether their playmaking group of Krigbaum (at linebacker), Omar Chavez, Jesse James Gutierrez, Nathan Torrez, Adrian Chavez, et al. can outperform Central’s side headlined by Nava-Esparza, IVL sack leader Joseph Denton (he has five), and safety Michael Sullivan could be outcome-determining — as last year’s 14-10 Central win proved, a defensive struggle is far from the least likely outcome.
Sullivan’s availability is currently a question mark for the Spartans. He did not practice on Tuesday. As one of their most integral defenders in the secondary — to say nothing of his contributions as a No. 1 wideout — his absence would certainly hamper them. Though, with Imperial transfer Marcus Moore becoming eligible a couple of weeks ago and Fernando Morales coming off a two-touchdown reception game, they should be set to weather the storm in the pass-catching department.
The Wildcats, meanwhile are in a much better place injury-wise than they were in 2018, when star QB/LB Casey Kline was only kinda-sorta available after a serious shoulder injury. Last week, they even got a boost when receiver JJ Fernandez returned after a lengthy stint on the sidelines.
Both teams are exhibiting confidence ahead of their battle for league supremacy.
“We feel good,” said Central’s Medina. “It’s great to be in the position that we’re in, to fight for the IVL title and the Bell.”
Medina, who describes snatching the Bell up for the first time two years ago as “the greatest pleasure in my life by far,” isn’t expecting Brawley to be anything other than themselves (which is to say, a tough out), but nonetheless has been conditioned by the past two years’ success to see this game as Central’s to lose.
“I’m expecting it to be big, because it’s two great teams going at it,” Medina said. “We can’t let any little mistakes slide by because they’ll capitalize on [them] … and that’s just something we can’t let happen. … They’ll be coming for us, and we’re gonna have to fight back. We’re not just gonna let them come in and hit us.”
Brawley’s Torrez, meanwhile seems certain the Wildcats will get their licks in.
“Personally, I feel very confident,” Torrez said. “I feel like we’re very much [ready] to go out there and win this game, and do what we do best.”
He and his teammates are on a mission to re-establish the longstanding paradigm of Brawley Bell Game wins. It being his senior year only adds to his sense of urgency.
“It’s my last one, so I’d like to go out with the win. … We’ve been losing the past two years … which isn’t a good feeling at all,” he said.
The Bell Game is “bigger [than anything else] because this is tradition,” said Medina. “This is deep roots … and two communities going at it. To represent your school feels good, and to represent your city … it’s even better.”
