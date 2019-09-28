Brawley finishes nonleague schedule strong

BRAWLEY — Scoring early and often, invoking a running clock in the second quarter, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat football team defeated the Kofa High Kings 57-0 at Warne Field here Friday night.
It was the first meeting of the schools in at least 40 years, and as has been the case with Kofa over at least the past decade, the Kings were not a formidable foe.
That said, Brawley scored on offense, defense and special teams dominating the game before watching their non-starters play from the start of the running clock that began five minutes before halftime.
Brawley took the opening kick and marched 65 yards to score, Blake Krigbaum capping the drive with a 6-yard run.
A bad snap on the PAT attempt had quarterback Ethan Guiterrez scrambling to make something happen, but his pass for a two-point conversion fell short.
It would be the only thing that didn’t turn out well for Guiterrez and the Wildcats as on their next possession, Kofa was nearly intercepted by Omar Chavez. Instead he deflected the ball to linebacker Jayden Figueroa who ran 32 yards for a touchdown.
“I’m officially a defensive tackle or nose guard but I think I’m a little quicker and agile than the average person who plays those positions, and I follow the ball and try to be involved in every play,” Chavez said.
With a good long snap on the PAT attempt, Brawley’s Xaiver Pereyda kicked the first of seven straight extra points to put the Wildcats up 13-0.
Brawley’s defense next forced a Kofa punt, and on the first play of their drive, Guiterrez lofted a 48-yard pass to wingback Adrian Chavez, setting up a 5-yard touchdown run by Nathan Torrez.
“I have confidence I can get the ball deep, and with Chavo’s (Chavez) speed, I was not afraid to let it go,” Guiterrez said.
Trailing in the first quarter, 20-0, Kofa went on fourth down at their own 35-yard line and after the Brawley defense held, on the next play Guiterrez scrambled through the Kings defense for a touchdown, the quarter ending with the Wildcats up, 27-0.
Brawley defensive back Joel Murrillo then intercepted another errant Kofa pass that set up another Guiterrez touchdown run from 17 yards out, which was followed by a fumble recovery by the Wildcats’ Nathan May setting up a 28-yard touchdown run by Guiterrez.
“I was looking to pass on those, and I had a lot of time, but still no one was open,” he said. “But the line gave me great running lanes, so I took off.”
To add a little insult to injury, Kofa fumbled a snap in their own end zone on the next series and the resulting safety brought on the running clock.
Torrez scored on a 52-yard punt return in the third quarter, and Caleb Celis scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to get to the 57-0 final score.
Brawley finishes up its nonleague season at 3-2, beating the Indio Rajahs while splitting four games with Yuma County schools, Kofa being added to the schedule when perennial San Diego East County powerhouse Steele Canyon High dropped the Wildcats from its schedule.
Next week the ante will be raised considerably for the Wildcats when they host Imperial (2-3) in a key Imperial Valley League game Friday at 7 p.m.
