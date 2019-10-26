Brawley rolls over Calexico, 58-0

BRAWLEY — No trap game here — not that anyone was expecting one.
Based on the past decade of history between the Brawley Union High and Calexico High football teams, the outcome of Friday’s contest was fairly predictable, and given the Bulldogs’ recent string of shutout losses, the continuation of that streak seemed probable.
However, it wasn’t necessarily a given that Brawley would hand the Bulldogs the worst beating it had delivered to them in 10 years.
But all of the above (except the trap game, of course) happened, as the Wildcats overwhelmed Calexico 58-0 at Warne Field.
“We pretty much knew the results, but we still tried to fight and play through,” CHS senior quarterback Haveck Morales said.
Whether the final score was the result of this season’s BUHS squad being one of the best in the past 10 years, or this year’s Calexico squad being the worst, is up for debate.
By the 5-minute mark of the second quarter, Brawley had collected a score of 44-0 and, apparently, Calexico’s will to bark back.
The clock was left running at the start of the third for the remainder of the game, and Brawley’s starters were switched out for second- and third-stringers.
At the 6:10 mark in the third, Brawley’s Luis Frutos ran in a touchdown from about 5 yards out to make the score 51-0 (PAT good).
At the 11:40 mark in the fourth quarter, BUHS’ Isaiah Yung found a clear gap on the right side of the field and ran it in from 32 yards, giving the Wildcats their final score of the game.
BUHS’ starting fullback and middle linebacker Blake Krigbaum said, despite the past history, his team took on CHS on Friday as any other Imperial Valley League team.
“We considered them as competition because it’s Calexico,” Krigbaum said. “They had nothing to lose. They could’ve done what they wanted, but we came in strong.”
The senior fullback most enjoyed seeing his team’s passing game connect to near perfection throughout the night.
“We’ve been struggling with that all season, and today was just really strong,” he said.
Freshman quarterback Ethan Gutierrez agreed with his fullback in that the Wildcats’ passing game was on point Friday.
“We completed a lot of passes,” Gutierrez said. “I think I only had one incomplete pass.”
The quarterback explained that his team was unhappy with how it started its game against Indio High earlier this season (scoring only 14 points in the first half), and made it a point to come out strong against Calexico.
BUHS is likely counting on the 14-year-old QB to once again lead them off on a strong note next Friday, as they prepare for the biggest game of the year.
The Wildcats (7-2) are set to face Central Union High (7-2) in the 76th annual Bell Game at 7 p.m. at Cal Jones Field in El Centro.
“He’s so scared, but we all believe in him,” Krigbaum said of his quarterback. “He’s been proving himself that he can be a senior quarterback, but he’s a freshman. He’s really that good.”
“I’m really nervous,” Gutierrez added. “Going into the Bell Game, seeing how much people are there; it’s a lot. Playing in it? I don’t know. I’ll get see Friday. Hopefully it’ll be a good game.”
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs now have been shut out for five games straight.
“Throughout the season, we’ve been losing players,” Morales said. “Last week, we had players quit and throughout the season we’ve had too many injuries. But that’s why some players have to step it up.”
For their season closer, the Bulldogs (2-6) are set to face Southwest High at 7 p.m. Friday in El Centro.
“I think what we need to change is our mindset,” the quarterback said. “We give up too easy. Honestly, I think we have great coaches and great communication between the players, but we gotta pull through. We can’t be giving up too easy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.