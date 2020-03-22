Broncos addition of Gordon clouds Freeman’s Denver prospects

DENVER — With the addition of ex-Charger Melvin Gordon, who signed for two years and $16 million on Friday, the Denver Broncos can now boast of having two 2018 Pro Bowlers set to line up in their 2020 backfield, with the other being third-year pro Philip Lindsay.
The question, then, is where does that leave Imperial High’s Royce Freeman, now (presumably) third on the depth chart, but first in the heart of Valley fans everywhere?
Pundits have given the Gordon deal mixed grades, with some seeing him as an electrifying, high-ceiling presence who’s averaged nearly one rushing or receiving touchdown per game over the past two seasons — and who leads the NFL in broken tackles over the past four — while others note that $13.5 million guaranteed is a lot of money to sink into the often quite fungible running back position, especially considering Gordon’s history of injury (which includes sprains of the ankle, hip, knee, thigh and knee again, plus a torn meniscus in 2015) and last year’s two-month holdout.
Between these, Gordon has played just one full season out of five. He will also be 27 years old heading into next season, meaning he’s inching toward his sell-by date. Last year the only running backs over 25 to tally over 900 rushing yards were Houston’s Carlos Hyde (29) and Baltimore’ Mark Ingram (30).
Denver’s success in finding diamonds in the rough to spearhead their rushing attack makes it curious that they would chase after Gordon — the Broncos’ leading rushers over the past three years have been the undrafted Lindsay, the undrafted Lindsay and the undrafted C.J. Anderson; also their all-time leading rusher Terrell Davis was a sixth-round pick. But now that they’ve got Gordon, it seems past certain they’re going to use him.
Broncos insider Mike Kils of KUSA channel 9 in Denver tweeted out that “Gordon will be Broncos bell cow” not long after news of the signing broke. What exactly it means to be a bell cow in an offense that already boasts a guy coming off back-to-back 1,000 rushing seasons isn’t exactly clear, but if both Gordon and Lindsay are healthy, active and in town come the fall, there aren’t likely to be many snaps available for Freeman in Denver’s offense.
So what happens to Royce? Well it’s quite possible that nothing happens, at least for now. He’s still on his rookie deal and will only carry a cap hit of $1,081,255 in 2020. Denver could keep him on as Gordon insurance without breaking the bank. And Freeman does make for pretty good Gordon insurance, given that they’re both 6-foot backs with 4.5 40 times. Freeman could even replicate Gordon’s pass-catching role in new coordinator Pat Shurmur’s offense to a certain extent. Though his receiving chops didn’t get much shine as he was rewriting the record books at Imperial and Oregon, Freeman was actually serviceable in that role in 2019, catching 43 passes to Lindsay’s 35.
Still, it wouldn’t at all be a surprise to see Denver move on from Freeman. He could probably fetch a mid to late round draft pick at the very least that the Broncos could use to bolster an area of need. Sure Denver already has picks lined up for 2020, but there’s no such thing as too much draft capital.
Potential landing spots could include the Detroit Lions, who have little depth behind starter Kerryon Johnson, who has missed nine games in each of the past two seasons. The Jacksonville Jaguars might want someone to back up Leonard Fournette who isn’t named “Ryquell Armstead.” Freeman would probably look pretty good in a rotation with Damien Williams on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs — though Denver probably wouldn’t trade him to a division rival. Or he could link up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, vying with Ronald Jones for first-team reps. The possibilities are endless, if entirely hypothetical at this point.
Of course, there’s also the chance that Lindsay could take Denver’s move to snag Gordon as a vote of no confidence and agitate for a relocation of his own, leaving Freeman in place on the Broncos as a No. 2 man.
This could actually be Freeman’s best actuarial bet of future success. The track record of guys who fail to establish themselves with their first team going on to become league mainstays is pretty poor. It’s basically just Thomas Jones (played 2000-2011 — did next to nothing in Arizona and Tampa for four years before going on to rush for over 10,000 yards, mostly for the Bears and Jets), Ahman Green (1998-2009 — an afterthought in Seattle, a four-time Pro Bowler in Green Bay), James Brooks (1981-1992 — a miss for the Chargers, a hit for the Bengals) and Michael Turner (2004-2012 — trapped behind LaDanian Tomlinson in San Diego, did well in Atlanta).
