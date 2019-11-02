EL CENTRO — In a game marred by a Calexico running back Sebastian Avila suffering a compound fracture of a leg Friday night, the Southwest High School Eagles won a shootout over the Calexico Bulldogs by a score of 42-28.
Midway through the third quarter the two teams exchanged blows, and after Calexico quarterback Cesar Luna ran it in from 3 yards out, the Eagles lead was cut to 21-20 after the two-point conversion failed.
It did not take long for the Eagles to respond. Southwest quarterback Nathan Holguin connected with wide receiver Eddie Veliz on a catch and run of 52 yards to push the lead to 28-20.
Calexico gave the ball right back to the Eagles when it fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
Southwest drove 40 yards in six plays that was capped by Benji Alvarez running it in from 18 yards out to push the lead to 35-20.
Bulldogs finally score, but still fall to Eagles
After the Eagles forced the Bulldogs to punt on their next possession, they fed Alvarez the ball, who rushed for 66 yards on the drive and scored on a 2-yard run to push the Eagles’ lead to 42-20.
The Bulldogs’ other quarterback Haveck Morales connected with Julian DeLeon from 13 yards out after running back Heros Pradis put them in position to score by rushing for 66 yards on four plays.
Calexico would only get the ball back once and in the closing seconds. Morales ripped off a 50-yard run for the last play of the game.
The first half was tight with both teams taking a lead at different times.
After Holguin connected with Veliz from 8 yards out on the Eagles’ opening drive, the Bulldogs responded with an eight-play drive, and Herman Perez barreled over from 1 yard out for the Bulldogs’ first points after being shut out five straight games. Running back Diego Zatarain ran in the two-point conversion to give Calexico an 8-7 lead.
The lead did not last long, as DeLeon returned the kickoff 70 yards to put the Eagles on top 14-8.
But Calexico was not through, and it used the legs of quarterback Cesar Luna to drive 70 yards, capping it off with a 44-yard sprint to tie the game at 14-14, but the two-point conversion failed.
The backbreaker for the Bulldogs came with two seconds left in the first half when Holguin connected with Joshua Enders Jr. from 19 yards out for a 21-14 halftime lead.
Southwest High School ended the year with a 3-7 record, while Calexico finished the season with a 2-8 record.
