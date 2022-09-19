With five weeks gone in the Imperial Valley’s 2022 high school football season, the City of Calexico can lay claim to the remaining two undefeated teams.
The Calexico High Bulldogs (5-0) and Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (4-0) both came up victorious at Willis Ward Field last week, Vincent downing CETYS-Mexicali by a score of 42-21 on Thursday night and Calexico shutting out Holtville High 39-0 on Friday night.
“Their turnovers killed them …their first two possessions they turned the ball over in their territory,” Vincent Memorial coach David Wong said. “With the ball inside their 20-yard-line, there was no reason why we shouldn’t have scored.”
Vincent Memorial went up 20-0 but CETYS closed the gap to 28-14 late in the third quarter but junior quarterback Jacobo Elias raced 73 yards for a touchdown to reestablish the Scots' lead.
“We got a great run from Elias … he’s a natural… he only played a year or two at quarterback in youth football, “ Wong said of Elias who passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns and had 110 yards rushing.
“He has great instincts, he makes split-second decisions … he watches a lot of video, he prepares himself and he sees plays before they happen.”
Meanwhile, on Friday night at Scott Stadium in Blythe, the Imperial High Tigers (3-1) fell from the ranks of the undefeated losing by a score of 33-9 to the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets (4-1) in a non-league game.
Imperial fell behind on two quick scores by Palo Verde before senior kicker Ethan Gonzalez put the Tigers on the scoreboard capping an eight-play 69-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal, his second of the season.
The field goal with seven minutes left in the second quarter cut the host's lead to 14-3 but Palo Verde would score two more touchdowns to lead 27-3 at half-time.
“They dominated us on the line on both sides of the ball and their linemen got with it,” Imperial coach David Shaw said. “In the first half they took it to us but in the second half we competed. No excuses, we have to have them ready."
Imperial played Palo Verde even on the scoreboard in the second half including a third quarter, five play, sixty-five-yard drive with about five minutes remaining in the game.
The drive ended with an Imperial touchdown when senior quarterback Christopher Tiernan, who completed 14 passes for 176 yards, threw 20 yards to junior wide-receiver Jared Nixon, who had five catches for 83 yards.
“A positive takeaway is we passed the ball well and Nixon got his first touchdown,” Shaw said. “He is super athletic and he’s a big target and it’s really the first game we targeted him a lot and Tiernan did a good job of getting him the ball.”
Friday night also saw the Central High Spartans (2-2) travel to El Cajon to take on the highly-ranked Granite Hills High Eagles who defeated Central 42-7.
Central lost premiere senior running back Charlie Sullivan, who is averaging 170 yards per game, due to an injury in the second quarter already trailing 21-0. The Spartans were unable to mount a comeback.
“Charlie went out in the second quarter after a hit and returned in the third quarter,” Central coach David Pena said. “Then he banged up his knee so we pulled him for evaluation because he’s an important piece of our team going forward.”
Turnovers also hurt the CIF Division-II fourth-ranked Spartans against the D-II’s second-ranked Eagles who potentially will meet again in the 2022 CIF playoffs.
“We faced a very good team and we had our opportunities and we didn’t take advantage,” Pena said.
The Spartan's lone score came in the second quarter on a pass from senior quarterback Damien Rodriguez to sophomore Sergio Garcia for a 29-yard touchdown.
In El Centro on Friday night, the Southwest High Eagles (0-4) lost a nonleague home game to the visiting Santa Fe Christian High Eagles by a score of 46-0.
The D-II Santa Fe Christian (4-1) of Solana Beach scored early and often against D-V Southwest, resulting in a 40-0 halftime lead for the visitors.
Last Thursday night in San Diego, Calipatria High Hornet (0-4) coach Benny Carter-Martin lost 21-7 to the hosting Southwest High Raiders after losing their home game the previous week to the Riverside wildfires.
“We’re getting better…every day is like a stepping stone and I told the team we are not making the same mistakes and we are making progress,” Carter-Martin said.
Trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, Calipatria sophomore quarterback Caleb Spence threw a five-yard quick out to senior wide-receiver Alex Fernandez in the slot who turned the catch into a 20 yard touchdown.
“Defensively we made half-time adjustments and shut them out the rest of the way and we had some opportunities to score but we did not capitalize on them,” Carter-Martin said.
