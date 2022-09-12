While the weather was the story for the Friday Night Lights prep football games this past weekend, the Thursday and Saturday games played out without a hitch, with Calexico and Imperial remaining undefeated and Holtville suffering their first loss.
The Calexico High football team of coach Fernando Solano found that playing on Thursday was to their advantage as the Bulldogs dodged the tropical storm bullet that wreaked havoc with Friday games, traveling to San Diego and pounding O’Farrell Charter School 55-0.
The nonleague game victory on Thursday improved the CIF- San Diego Section Bulldogs' record to 4-0 while the D-V Falcons (0-4) remain winless on the season.
Calexico blew the game open with five first-half rushing touchdowns, two each by senior Zeus Pradis and junior running back Andres Castro while fellow junior Leo Canchola also rushed for a touchdown with junior defensive back Andrew Rivera adding to the tally with a fumble recovery touchdown.
"Canchola had a big night off Jet sweeps as did Pradis, and generally we limited everyone's carries,” Calexico coach Fernando Solano said. “By halftime, we were able to sub in players which gave them experience and rest for the others.”
Next up for the Bulldogs is their second Friday night game, and the second game of the season at Ward Field, as they host the Holtville High Vikings as the two CIF D-IV schools meet in a non-league game at 7:00 p.m.
The two now CIF D-IV teams split two close games last year, Holtville winning their non-league meeting while Calexico won their CIF Division V quarterfinals game.
“We have Holtville and they are good non-conference, healthy rivalry,” Solano said. “What it makes it relevant is that both teams are doing well and that makes us anticipate it will be a good game.”
The Imperial High Tiger football team remained undefeated Saturday night, traveling to Valley Center High and defeating the hosting Jaguars by the nail-biting score of 10-9.
Imperial improved to 3-0 on the season and the win by the CIF D-III Tigers of coach David Shaw over the long-time non-league rival D-II Jags of coach Rob Gilster was impressive.
“It was super exciting great win for the kids and they really wanted to get this and I'm happy for them,” Shaw said.
Imperial scored first and lead 10-0 at halftime thanks to a first-quarter field goal by senior kicker Ethan Gonzalez.
”He's improved from last season he's putting the ball in the end zone on kick-offs, hitting some great punts and he has a big leg,” Shaw said.
Imperial also scored in the second quarter following an interception by Tiger junior defensive back Angel Barron who returned the pick to the Valley Center 20-yard line with senior running back Seth Shaw carrying the ball in for the touchdown.
Gonzalez then connected on what would become the all-important PAT kick setting up some late game drama by the Jags who made a late drive after hitting a second-half field goal of their own.
“Our defense held them three times inside the five-yard line but with eight seconds to go they finally scored on a run from the one,” Shaw said. “But they taunted us and got a 15-yard penalty that moved them back for the PAT and then they had a bad snap and tried to pass but our defense knocked it down for the win.”
Imperial (3-0) will put their unbeaten record on the line when they host the Palo Verde Valley Yellowjackets (3-1) in a non-league game at Simpson-Shimoto Field Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
“The win was great but Palo Verde is a good team so we have to get ready and build upon this,” Shaw said. “We have to try to go 1-0 each week.”
Saturday night at Birger Field in Holtville, the Vikings played the third or three consecutive games against the CETYS's campuses from Baja California, and after defeating teams from Tijuana and Ensenada, the Vikes fell to Mexicali, 26-13.
“We made mistakes that you can't make and win against a good team,” Holtville coach Jason Turner said. “The CETYS's teams were like intelligent robots, every week they seemed to play better against us and this week our kids struggled to come back.”
Holtville's two senior running backs, Chad Goodsell and Zephan Duarte, each scored on running plays for the Vikings with Duarte rushing for 135 yards on 18 carries for the game.
Next up Holtville (3-1) will travel to Calexico before traveling to Mission Bay High (SD) and Imperial to finish out their non-league schedule.
“I really think they (Calexico) are playing well and to play on a Friday night and to play in Calexico and we now have a great opportunity to reset for the remainder of the season,” Turner said.
