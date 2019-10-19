CALEXICO — After a strong defensive first half Friday night, the Calexico Bulldogs surrendered two more second half touchdowns to the Palo Verde Yellowjackets in losing 27-0 on homecoming night.
The Bulldogs’ main concern is the health of senior running back Javier Contreras who was injured with a neck injury and tingling in his lower extremities during the run-back of an interception early in the third quarter.
An El Centro ambulance arrived first, and after putting the player on the stretcher, they loaded him into the ambulance.
Before they could depart, a Calexico ambulance showed up, and after a discussion, Contreras was unloaded from the El Centro ambulance into the Calexico ambulance.
The 100-yard interception return, which was called back to the Yellowjackets 9-yard line because of a penalty, did not matter, as on the first play from scrimmage after seeing their teammate rushed to the hospital the Bulldogs gave up a 91-yard sprint down the right sideline by Palo Verde quarterback Chase Schriner to push the lead to 20-0.
Palo Verde received the opening kickoff, and on a 15-play drive that took nine minutes off the clock, they cashed in on a 3-yard touchdown run from running back Markus Macon.
The Bulldogs had a golden opportunity in the second quarter when their defense stuffed Macon on a fourth-down play.
Starting on the Yellowjackets’ 47-yard line they drove to the 13 yard-line with Contreras picking up 20 of those yards.
The Bulldogs tried a trick play on first down that backfired when it was fumbled, and while Calexico recovered the fumble, there was a loss of 19 yards on the play.
Right before halftime, Schriner connected with Josiah Edwards-Love on a 19-yard pass play to put the ball on the goal line. Schriner ran it in from there to push the lead to 13-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs made a quarterback change in the second half with Haveck Morales replacing Cesar Luna.
Morales led the Bulldogs on an 11-play drive on the opening drive of the second half by connecting on several short passes down the middle, but on third and goal from the 16-yard line Macon stepped in front of a pass in the end zone and raced 100 yards down the sideline that would have made the score 20-0 if not for the penalty.
But after the close to a one-hour delay, Schriner had the 91-yard run to give Palo Verde some breathing room in making the score 20-0.
After Palo Verde added a fourth quarter touchdown to push the lead to 27-0, the Bulldogs had a chance to avoid their fourth consecutive shutout.
Behind the running of Chris Gonzales the Bulldogs drove to the Yellowjackets 27-yard line, but on a second-and-5 play, Morales’ running back option lateral was way off the mark.
Palo Verde recovered the fumble and ran out the clock.
Calexico dropped to 2-6 on the season and will be on the road next Friday at Brawley.
