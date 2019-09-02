Editor’s note: This column is part of a continuing series examining how the current CIF playoff seeding system came to be and how that formula is applied to athletic programs in Imperial Valley.
Last week found me beyond an epiphany moment concerning this series’ look at the arduous task Valley teams face when scheduling nonleague games, as Central recently raised the bar far beyond any expectations. The Spartans are set to travel to El Paso, Texas, to play Del Valle High Friday night.
Really, Texas?!
Actually, the unfolding of the scheduling saga of Friday night’s game is a primer for our current focus on the many variable and unexpected events that affect nonleague scheduling.
The saga begins last December when, according to veteran Central athletic director Sandy Noujaim, she verified the 2019 football schedule, as is common practice, and all the games were a go.
In June, however, Noujaim randomly checked Central’s opponents’ schedules and found that Coachella Valley’s date did not correspond to Central’s date, which was the date on the two-year contract the schools signed in 2017.
While schools not honoring some part of a two-year contract is one of those variables, it is generally uncommon, and a complete blindside this year for Central.
It appears it was an honest error on Coachella’s part. However, attempts to reconcile the error, including involvement by both the San Diego and Southern sections of CIF, proved futile for Central.
Left in need of a game, Central launched a search, posting the openings on websites. Despite contacts from some schools, expense, dates, competitiveness and related scheduling issues kept the date unfilled … until they were contacted by a group from Texas.
As a former AD, I can only imagine what initially went through Naujaim’s and Central coach David Pena’s minds ... Texas? Friday Night Lights? Wow.
After my initial “what?” moment, I recalled that on a Saturday night in December 2017, Milpitas High of Fremont traveled to play Southwest while Galileo High of San Francisco played Vincent Memorial Catholic in Calexico, both teams traveling for 10 to 12 hours by bus to the Valley for State CIF championship games.
So maybe eight hours isn’t so bad when Central, or any Valley team, could potentially travel further to a State CIF championship game.
And the El Paso school district is picking up the cost for a chance to play a good team, at a good venue and to experience the team bonding that a trip like that can bring plus the memories and more ... so why not?
“We send track kids to Northern California for meets, wrestlers to state finals up north and our softball team to tournaments in Las Vegas,” Naujaim pointed out. “Actually, this is the first time football players will miss school and probably they would have missed school had we played a team in LA.”
Given all the ways this saga could have ended, purely for a scheduling perspective, this just might be a coup.
“We didn’t see a need to miss a game because of scheduling problem, and there’s really no costs to us, so we just see a lot of upside to all of this,” Naujaim said.
