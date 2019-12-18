Central sends two to Spanos All-Star Classic

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend two local gridiron stars bid farewell to high school football in one of the fanciest ways possible this side of a state title.
Deniro Osuna and Angel Nava-Esparza, both of Central Union High, spent their Saturday out on the turf at San Diego Mesa College where they competed in the 30th annual Alex Spanos All-Star Classic here.
The Alex Spanos All-Star Classic is the longest continually running high school football senior bowl in the state of California. Inaugurated three decades ago at the behest of the then San Diego Chargers majority owner, the annual event combs the San Diego Section for 88 top-flight graduating seniors and divvies them up into North and South teams for one final showcase opportunity.
At this point the game qualifies as a venerable tradition.
Much less venerable, but at this point verging on traditional, is the inclusion of a pair of Central Union Spartans making meaningful contributions to the winning side.
Last year it was Thadeo Campbell and Joseph Tarango helping the Northern side to a tight win. This year it was Osuna and Nava-Esparza pitching in en route to a 44-7 Northern blowout.
Osuna was one of three quarterbacks to take snaps for Northern head coach Sean Sovacool of La Costa Canyon High (himself a 2001 alum of the game), completing three of six passes for 23 yards, and while those numbers might not leap off the page, Osuna definitely made an imprint on Sovacool with his poise and natural ability.
“I’m super impressed with Osuna,” Sovacool told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “That kid can play.”
Nava-Esparza was an alternate to the team, only getting the call-up after one of the initial invitees declined to attend, but he brought plenty of heart and hustle, making the most of his chances.
Playing linebacker and fullback, he contributed to a defense that forced three turnovers and held the South to just 87 yards rushing and 40 yards passing.
Participating in the game was an all-time highlight for Nava-Esparza, who relished the opportunity to mix and match wits with the best the area has to offer.
“It was amazing,” Nava-Esparza told KYMA News of the experience. “I would not ask for anything else.”
Osuna and Nava-Esparza are the two players that best encapsulate this most recent era of Spartan football. Both three-year varsity starters, they led their school to three straight 10-win seasons, three straight Bell Game wins and two straight Imperial Valley League titles.
Their All-Star Classic outing is a fitting bookend for a pair of program heroes.
