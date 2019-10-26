Clash of Manzanita titans favors Vincent

HOLTVILLE — It’s no secret that the local gridiron scene has been sorely lacking for engaging, competitive games this season. There have been a few nip-and-tuck contests, but they’ve been mostly buried under a deluge of crooked numbers.
Friday night’s game between the Holtville Vikings and the Vincent Memorial Scots offered a palliative correction to this yawn-inducing trend, with the two teams staying in hailing distance all-night long in a classic defensive struggle before the Scots ultimately prevailed 23-15 here at Birger Field.
It’s no surprise that these two teams proved to be so evenly matched. Each entered the night with an identical 7-1 overall record, and both were at the tippy-top of the CIF-SDS Division V power rankings, with the Scots holding the No. 1 spot and the Vikings slotting in at No. 3.
The tone for the game was set early on.
Vincent won the toss and elected to defer. The Vikings set themselves up at the 23-yard line after a short Angel Garcia return … and promptly went three-and-out, with a 3-yard carry from Jose Devoux sandwiched between two Spencer Hilfiker incompletions — a bomb to a streaking Sebastian Aviles that was overthrown by a couple of feet (it probably would’ve gone for six), and a pass right to Jonathan Heraz that was broken up by tight Vincent coverage.
The “drive” (if it can be called that) was a nice little snapshot of Holtville’s night on offense, featuring a passing game that came frustratingly close to glory — but ultimately fell well short — and a run game that failed to meet its prolific standards.
Devoux finished the night with 66 yards on 15 carries and one of Holtville’s two touchdowns, eons shy of the 300 yards he put up against Palo Verde, or even the 111 from last week versus Mountain Empire. His best work came in the second half as the Vikings turned to the wildcat (RB direct snap) formation to try and shake something loose. It worked for a while, but not long enough.
Stopping Devoux was the Scots’ mission from God. Every time they tackled him for little to no gain, the entire team would roar its approval.
To further their mission, Vincent played five men down for most of the night, plugging all the gaps in the Vikings offensive line. Such a strategy might be expected to have opened up additional passing lanes for Holtville, and it may well have, but thanks to the ferocity of their pass rush, led by Baraquiel Fimbres, and skilled coverage crew of Christian Molina, Rene Cueva, Emilio Abizaid and Hernan Olivas, the Scots got by just fine.
Hilfiker was able to take advantage of Vincent’s approach for a (beautifully thrown) 38-yard touchdown strike to Aviles on the Vikings’ third possession to put his team on top 7-0, but that was his only highlight. He finished 3-for-17 for 84 yards, the one touchdown and four interceptions — two to Molina and one apiece to Abizaid and Olivas. Abizaid’s pick was particularly big for the Scots as it came at the goal line with the Vikings driving in the second half, and he returned it for 40-plus yards.
Big defensive plays like that were ultimately the difference in this one, both sides finished up with two offensive scores, but the Scots’ were able to get separation thanks to a safety by Fimbres (he took Hilfiker down to make it 7-2) and a punt block touchdown by Jose Monge, which put Vincent ahead for good at 16-7 in the second quarter.
Offensively the Scots were hit and miss.
QB Olivas was only 8-for-20 for 119 yards. He found Abizaid for a 42-yard score in the first half to put Vincent up 9-7, but the accuracy wasn’t there for him and he finished with three interceptions — including two on back-to-back second-half drives to Abraham Ramos and Julien Enriquez that could’ve spelled doom for the Scots if their defense wasn’t so on point. His greatest utility was in avoiding sacks with his incredibly slippery scrambling.
The ground game wasn’t much better, but Alvaro Gallastegui (13 carries, 39 yards and the Scots’ last TD) and company chipped in just enough to get the job done.
After the game, Viking coach Jason Turner could do little but shake his head and give the Scots’ defense its due.
“Their front five is for real,” Turner said. “That kid Fimbres is — I know a lot of people talk about him, but I get to see him play — he’s real man. We tried so many different things (to stop him), but he would get through. He’s had it since he was young.”
For his part, Fimbres was thrilled with the win.
“We’re feeling great. We prepared (for weeks) to get this W. We knew it was gonna be a good game, and I think they knew it was gonna be good game. Our defense reacted and played like we meant and we needed to. Their offense was there fighting and there were some mistakes [we made], but we did it,” Fimbres said.
He said he thinks this Vincent team has the right stuff, rating it on par with the Scots’ state finalist 2017 squad.
“We’re a family,” he said. “We’ve known each other a long time. … I think [this is] one of the best teams I’ve ever played on. We’re united. I think we can go all the way to State, but [it’s] step-by-step. First CIF and then on. It’s all on us.”
