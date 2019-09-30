Editor’s note: This column is part of a continuing series examining how the current CIF playoff seeding system came to be and how that formula is applied to athletic programs in Imperial Valley.
This week is our first look at the CIF-San Diego Section’s competitive-equity era power rankings with margin of victory removed from the Freeman algorithm.
The Freeman power rankings CIF-SDS has used the past two seasons via Maxpreps.com included victory margin along with other criteria. This encouraged teams to score as many points as possible.
However, we noted CIF-SDS is opposed to rewarding teams for running up the score, it being neither “competitive” nor “equitable,” and so the variable was scuttled in weighing team performance and determining playoff seeding.
This new policy covers football and other sports, and is a game-changer for this series, born from observed flaws in the playoff seeding system over the past 40 years.
In that span, we have seen seeding determined by the football coaches committee, then CIF’s initial power-ranking system and by the Freeman system, all admittedly flawed.
CIF-SDS’ new system is another step in the somewhat eternal quest for an equitable system, and obviously it is too soon to know exactly what effects it will have.
While Maxpreps rankings have been available all season, the CIF-SDS released their initial rankings last Tuesday, and there are some potentially significant differences.
For example, Holtville, which has been second on Maxpreps all season, is fourth on the CIF list.
For the Vikings, a second seed means having a first-round bye and home games until the championship game, whereas the fourth seed gets the bye but could potentially have to play a semifinal game on the road against the top seed.
Last week also saw Central drop out of the top four D-III teams for the first time this season. The Spartans were fifth on Maxpreps, but sixth on CIF, losing ground without victory margin in the formula.
Imperial also was a notch lower on the CIF’s D-III ladder at the 11th position versus 10th on Maxpreps, important because 12 teams make the playoffs.
Southwest has been in 17th place at Maxpreps all season but is just two positions short of a D-III playoff berth in the CIF rankings at fourteenth place. Calexico is hanging tough for a playoff berth, ranked 11th by CIF in D-IV and 12th on Maxpreps.
For the moment, Brawley is unaffected by the change, rated ninth in both CIF-SDS and Maxprep, as is Vincent Memorial in D-V, ranked first in both systems.
Clearly removing victory margin from the rankings formula is having an impact on some teams’ playoff positions and in all probability will affect which teams actually take the last playoff spots.
The CIF-SDS rankings are available at cifsds.org and are updated on Tuesdays.
Also, a reminder that for the most complete information about teams, including schedules, power rankings, scores and predictions of upcoming games, go to calpreps.com.
