Devoux delivers 5 TDs in Vikings’ victory

HOLTVILLE — While 200-plus yard games have become somewhat the norm for Holtville High junior running back Jose Devoux, a 300-yard rushing game just might be something to brag about.
Devoux and the Vikings can do some bragging after their, 58-41, victory over Palo Verde of Blythe in Holtville on Friday. Devoux delivered a masterpiece for the Vikings (4-1 overall), rushing for 303 yards on 30 carries and finding the end zone five times.
“I want the ball every time I’m on the field,” Devoux said about being given 30 carries on the night. “I love playing, and for coach to have confidence in me to give it to me that many times makes me feel like I’ve got to deliver.”
After Palo Verde (2-2 overall) fumbled on the second play of the game, Holtville capitalized, going 59 yards in eight plays, finishing with a 17-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Spencer Hilfiker to junior receiver Jonathan Heraz.
The Vikings’ lead was short-lived as the Yellowjackets’ Josiah Edwards-Love showed his big-play potential on the ensuing kickoff by returning it 95 yards for a touchdown. It was one of two kick return touchdowns for Palo Verde as freshman Markus Macon had a 97-yard return for a score in the second half.
Devoux started his onslaught on the end zone with 7:09 left in the opening quarter when he maneuvered his way for a 31-yard touchdown to put the Vikings up 13-7. Devoux would finish with touchdown runs of 31, 2, 3, 48 and 10 yards.
“I gotta give a lot of credit to the offensive line,” Devoux said. “They have put in a lot of work and come a long way, and they are opening some nice holes to run through.”
Holtville would lead 20-7 after the first quarter and 28-13 in the second after an electrifying 64-yard touchdown pass and run from Hilfiker to junior receiver Abraham Ramos.
The Yellowjackets closed out the half with 14 straight points to cut the lead to 28-27 at the half.
“We obviously struggled a bit with our kick coverage tonight, but I think overall we played a solid defensive game, especially in the second half,” said Holtville coach Jason Turner. “Offensively, the line was doing its job, and Jose had a huge game using his vision and speed to hit the holes.”
Midway through the third quarter, Devoux took over the game with a 3-yard touchdown run with 5:00 left and then a 48-yard sprint to the end zone with 3:03 left, to give the Vikings a 51-33 lead.
“The work we put in this offseason really got us together and working well as a unit,” said Nicholas Villegas, a junior tackle on the Vikings’ improving offensive line. “We’re not the biggest line, but we all know how to come together and work as one and block for Jose.”
Palo Verde closed the gap to 51-41 early in the fourth quarter, but Devoux put the game away with his 10-yard touchdown run midway through the final period.
“This is a good win for us in the rankings as Palo Verde is right there in Division 5 with us,” Turner said about solidifying the Vikings’ hold on the No. 2 spot in the San Diego Section Division 5 power rankings. “Our offense is looking better each week and we just want to keep building momentum every time we step on the field.”
Holtville travels to Calexico for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
Holtville 58, Palo Verde 41
PV 7 20 6 8 — 41
H 20 8 14 7 — 58
First Quarter
H — Heraz 17 pass from Hilfiker (Britschgi kick), 7:49
PV — Edwards-Love 95 kickoff return (Gonzales kick), 7:27
H — Devoux 31 run (kick failed), 7:09
H — Devoux 2 run (Arce kick), 4:11
Second Quarter
PV — Macon 20 run (kick failed), 11:13
H — Ramos 64 pass from Hilfiker (Devoux run), 9:59
PV — Macon 3 run (Gonzales kick), 3:35
PV — Schriner 1 run (Gonzales kick), 1:25
Third Quarter
H — Hilfiker 2 run (Nunez pass from Hilfiker), 8:56
PV — Macon 97 kickoff return (run failed), 8:39
H — Devoux 3 run (Heraz pass from Hilfiker), 5:00
H — Devoux 48 run (Arce kick), 3:03
Fourth Quarter
PV — Lee 22 pass from Schriner (Edwards-Love run), 11:12
H — Devoux 10 run (Arce kick), 7:10
PV H
Rushing 181 309
Passing 114 131
Total Yards 295 440
First Downs 13 14
Penalties 2/7 9/61
Turnovers 4 3
Rushing
PV – Macon 18-126, Gonzales 14-45, Piñon 4-15, Rios 2-1, Schriner 6-(minus)6.
H — Devoux 30-303, Hilfiker 5-9.
Passing
PV — Schriner 5-8-97-1-1, Gonzales 1-1-17-0-0.
H — Hilfiker 13-21-131-2-2.
Receiving
PV — Edwards-Love 4-78, Lee 2-36.
H — Nunez 5-68, Ramos 2-62, Heraz 1-17, Devoux 3-15, Garcia 1-3, Aviles 1-2.
