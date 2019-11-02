EL CENTRO — In a game marred by a Calexico running back Sebastian Avila suffering a compound leg fracture Friday night, the Southwest High School Eagles won a shootout over the Calexico Bulldogs by a score of 42-28.
After a dispiriting streak of five consecutive shutouts, the Bulldogs were able to find room to operate against the Eagles' defense, but their own backstop proved even more permeable.
The two teams exchanged blows until midway through the third quarter.
Eagle QB Nathan Holguin connected with Eddie Veliz from eight yards out on the Eagles’ opening drive to strike first. Then the Bulldogs responded with an eight-play drive, and Herman Perez barreled over from one yard out for the Bulldogs’ first points in a millennium. Running back Diego Zatarain ran in the two-point conversion to give Calexico an 8-7 lead.
But the lead did not last long, as a 70-yard kickoff return put the Eagles back on top at 14-8.
Calexico was not through, however. Quarterback Cesar Luna helmed a 70-yard drive in response, capping it off with a 44-yard keeper to tie the game at 14-14, after a second two-point conversion attempt failed.
The backbreaker for the Bulldogs came with two seconds left in the first half when Holguin connected with Joshua Enders Jr. from 19 yards out for a 21-14 halftime lead.
Southwest would lead the rest of the way, though the Bulldogs getting as close as 21-20 after Calexico quarterback Cesar Luna ran it in from three yards out early in the third quarter (another two-point conversion failed).
It did not take long for the Eagles to respond. They expanded their lead on a second Holguin to Veliz connection good for 52 yards to push the lead to 28-20.
Calexico then gave the ball right back to the Eagles when it fumbled the ensuing kickoff, a continuance of their season-long special teams' woes.
Southwest drove 40 yards in six plays with Benji Alvarez running it in from 18 yards out to push the lead to 35-20, and made it 42-20 (following a Bulldog punt) on a second Alvarez plunge for their last points of the game.
The Bulldogs’ other quarterback Haveck Morales connected with Julian DeLeon from 13 yards out after running back Heros Pradis put them in position to score by rushing for 66 yards on four plays (and finally converted on another two-pointer) to give the game its final.
This represents the end of the road for both teams. Neither is slated to make a playoff appearance. Southwest ends the year with a 3-7 record, while Calexico finishes the season at 2-8.
