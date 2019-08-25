SANTEE — The Southwest High School football program celebrated the first game of what it hopes will be a new era in somewhat unfortunate fashion on Friday, taking one from the West Hills Wolfpack squarely on the chin in a 34-14 loss.
The Eagles spent most of the first half underwater, struggling to make things happen on offense or defense.
“We were definitely shaky,” said first-year head coach John Haines. “We made mistakes, and when we made mistakes, they took advantage.
One place Southwest struggled in particular was in maintaining defensive assignments on outside rushes. “We had problems cutting ’em off on the edge,” said Haines. “They ran the football very well on us, just pounding the perimeter.”
Success on those plays (Southwest was much more solid on runs up the middle) helped the Wolfpack out to a 21-0 lead at the break before the Eagles were able to make any significant adjustments.
In the second half, the Eagles were able to find their footing to a degree, scoring two touchdowns while holding West Hills to two of their own.
Haines was pleased with their apparent show of grit. “This team really fought,” he said. “We’re getting ’em to play hard. Now it’s just an execution thing.”
He said he felt that the offense in the second half did better job of maintaining tempo, leading to more success, though ultimately it wasn’t enough to make up for the lost first half.
Southwest had modest success running the ball during the game, piling up 161 yards and two TDs (one by Benji Alvarez and one by Joshua Enders, who led the team with 95 yards), but struggled to establish the pass with any consistency, getting only 39 yards (plus an interception) in the air.
One of two teams with a bye next week (the other is Brawley), Haines says the Eagles’ twin focuses will be on getting the defense “assignment sound” and jump-starting the other half of the offense, so that the team will be all systems go when it hosts Cibola on Sept. 6.
