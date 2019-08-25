Early TDs doom Tigers in 21-14 loss to Cibola

YUMA — Imperial head coach Kerry Legarra knows why his Tigers fell short in their season-opener against Cibola High here on Friday: “We just gave up 21 points too soon,” he said referring to the 21-7 hole his team found itself in before the first quarter was up.
Shouldering the blame as the team’s defensive coordinator, Legarra faulted the job he did installing coverages ahead of the game.
“I didn’t do a good enough job teaching those coverages and [Cibola] had three big bombs,” he said
Those bombs included a fourth-and-15 backbreaker on the Raiders’ second possession, where Cibola quarterback Quanah Locklear was able to connect with wideout Cristian Bonilla for 53 yards and the first score of the game.
That became the tale of the tape early on, Imperial would back the Raiders’ into a corner, and Locklear would chuck his way out, finishing 14-for-29 with 308 yards and three scores (two passing and one rushing), mostly accumulated in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ defense would solidify later on, shutting Cibola out for the game’s final 36 minutes, but with their offense still in the process of finding itself this early in the season, they couldn’t scrounge up enough points to overcome the deficit.
Starting the game at quarterback for Imperial, junior Jordan Reed had a long bomb of his own, finding Brenten Adams for a 40-yard score in the first, but outside of that quick strike — and another by Joaquin Alvarado, who found Ryan Bonillas for 60 yards after coming on for Reed in the fourth as the two continue to battle it out for the full-time starter position — the Tigers struggled to score despite frequently advancing into the red zone.
Imperial ended several key drives within the Cibola 20 — including their first of the game (after the Tiger defense recovered a fumble at the 19) and their last of the game, when a potentially game-tying run by Joey Ramos was stuffed at the goal line with under a minute to go.
Knowing it’s still early in the season — and knowing too that the Tigers have a history of bouncing back from bad beats to make waves when IVL play rolls around — Legarra isn’t pushing any panic buttons, instead focusing on what worked vs. Cibola (and how to tighten the hinges on what didn’t).
“I’m proud of the kids because they could’ve thrown in the towel (after getting down early), but they didn’t. … They showed a lot of character and a lot of heart,” Legarra said. “We still got a lot of games and season left. Our goal is to win the IVL and to get better every single game.”
Imperial’s next matchup will be a little closer to home, as they head up the road to Holtville to play the Vikings in the second-year revival of the I.V. Classic. That game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.