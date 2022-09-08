When the University City High School Centurions defeated the Brawley Union High Wildcats on September 1st, for one family with deep Imperial Valley roots, it was the first victory over the Wildcats in nearly one hundred years.
The story begins in 1931 when a senior named George Charles played for the Calexico Bulldogs, under legendary coach Calexico Ed Covington, played Brawley twice, tying them 0-0 before beating Brawley by a score of 18-12.
Another member of the Charles family would not be on the winning side of a Brawley game until George’s great-grandson two weeks ago.
When George Charles played, Calexico’s school colors were gold and white; they would change in the 1940’s under Bulldog coach Lee Bogle who said there was not enough contrast, and being from Oklahoma, changed them to garnet and white.
This was also in the days when Brawley was probably known as the Cowboys.
George Charles’ two sons, Gary, a running back, and Mike, a quarterback, would play together in the Bulldog backfield and graduate from Calexico High in 1958 and 1960.
“I was on the varsity as a freshman and Gary was a junior,” Mike Charles said. “I played under coaches H.H. Muse, Richard Alonzo and two seasons under Verne Harris and we never beat Brawley.”
Despite being outstanding athletes in their own right, back in the days of the round-robin schedule of the original Imperial Valley League (Brawley, Calexico, Central and Palo Verde) neither Charles beat Brawley.
“Gary starting in 1955 and we never beat Brawley … we played them twice a season and they beat us home and away,” Mike Charles said. “My senior year I remember we lost but the games were close, we lost by seven and three points.”
The Charles brothers would become part of Valley football folklore in 1962 when they reunited at the then brand-new Imperial Valley College campus on Aten Road.
Gary moved to San Diego after graduation, moving back to the Valley from in ’61 to attend IVC which was holding classes at Imperial High School awaiting the completion of the new campus.
Elected the first student body president at the new IVC campus, Gary returned to football under coach Red Prichard who had coached Mike Charles in baseball in the spring of 1961.
After four years at Calexico, Mike went to USC on a football scholarship, quit the Trojans’ before his first JV game, completed the semester and eventually found his way to IVC.
Showing again how football seems to be innately interwoven with the Valley’s culture and history, the Charles’ are part of the 60th anniversary of the IVC 1962 football team which went undefeated with one tie and won the South-Central California Junior College Conference championship.
“Previously, whoever won the Conference, which included Santa Barbara and Antelope Valley in the north and just-opened COD and IVC at the southern end, but did not get a bowl game invitation,” Mike Charles said. “We had a great team and at one point we were ranked in the top twenty in the nation.”
Eventually Mike Charles would become a teacher in San Diego County with his wife Julie, a Brawley native, alongside and Gary would teach and become the head football coach at Central High.
Gary’s two sons, Gary, Jr. and Don, both for played for Central in the late 1970’s and early ‘80’s and neither defeated Brawley.
Although living in San Diego, Mike Charles has established himself as the Calexico High football historian as well as the keeper-of-the-faith for the long-defunct IVC football team, especially the ’62 team.
For those with the Charles DNA, hope of a vindicating victory over Brawley appeared in the person of Mike’s youngest daughter, Allison who along with her husband Sam Stahl have three strapping sons.
“Allison was a good athlete as a setter in volleyball and a pitcher in softball at Hilltop, “Mike Charles said. “I have to credit Sam who played at Claremont High and won a CIF championship and the Stahl family with the boys’ DNA.”
Victory over Brawley for the Charles family came with the help of the Stahl’s the youngest son, 6’3” 245-pound junior Jack Stahl, who is better known around the Uni City team as “Thor” for his following blond hair coming out of this helmet and hard tackling.
“All three of the boys prefer rugby over football and played Pop Warner and then would play club rugby and I give rugby the credit for Jack’s ability to tackle,” Mike Charles said. “He’s focused on this season … he’s got the size, the attitude, and the grades, and colleges have shown interest.”
While Jack’s grandfather Mike watched from the bleachers, George Charles’ great grandson followed in his footsteps and helped the Centurions beat Brawley, purging the demons for at least one family.
“I’m not sure how much of what his grandfather says affects him but it meant something to me,” Mike Charles said. “He was excited to play an Imperial Valley team and once it got set, he was aware family had played on that field many times.”
