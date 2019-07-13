IMPERIAL — Through his years of throwing touchdown passes, Imperial High alumni Chris Carter hoped to one day develop the skill set to play in the National Football League just as his former teammate Royce Freeman has done.
While the 2014 Tiger graduate did indeed touch his dream by playing in an NFL stadium while playing in college, he discovered his goals had changed. His dreams of leading a pro team on the football field have to yielded to a desire to join an even greater team as an officer in the U.S. Army.
The 23-year-old Imperial Valley native will leave for Oklahoma Tuesday to begin Advanced Individual Training.
After three years helming the Tigers’ 2011-13 prolific offense, Carter accepted a full-ride scholarship to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., where he played for three years.
His appointment as a cadet was thanks to a congressional appointment as well as Carter’s accomplishments on the field — finishing his IHS career with overall records such as career passing yards (3,510), career completions (229) and career touchdown passes (45).
Carter thought that “never in a million years” he would be in the military. But he couldn’t ignore the chance of playing quarterback for an NCAA Division I program.
“Honestly, the first year I was there, I was like, ‘Dang, what did I get myself into,’” he recalled. “I just started thinking about my family and friends and all my supporters back at home, I didn’t want them to let them down. So I just fought through it and did my best.”
While the act of balancing West Point’s academic, athletic and military requirements served as a culture change for Carter, he did find some familiarity on the field, as IHS and Army each run a triple-option offense.
The former Imperial QB spent his first year (2015) playing for West Point’s prep school, the United States Military Academy Preparatory School, where he got a taste of Army’s playing style.
While he had a good understanding of the playbook, he spent his following year (2016) as a red shirt freshmen at West Point working his way up from a fifth string spot to get some playing time.
In fourth to last game of that season, Carter earned the second string spot. Two games later, he was called on as the starter for a game, which coincidentally happened to be the team’s biggest game of the season — Army vs. Navy at Eagles Stadium in Philadelphia.
“It’s just a whole different atmosphere; you just feel the crowd,” he said. “You’re not just playing for regular fans, you’re playing for playing for Army veterans and just military veterans really.”
Reflecting back, Carter felt that being surrounded by the screaming, sold-out crowd in the nationally-televised game oddly reminded him of his time leading the Tigers.
“Playing in Imperial, we had die-hard supporters there,” he said. “I loved the fans in Imperial, and playing in the Eagles stadium kind of reminded me of playing back in Imperial in a weird way — everybody just behind you and wants you to do good. They just had that same type of energy in both places.”
Although they lost that game, Carter kept his confidence into spring and summer training for the following season. However, a pulled hamstring hobbled him and kept him in the second QB spot.
While he didn’t get as much playing time as he wanted for the remainder of the season, he did help the Black Knights snap a 14-year losing streak to archrival Navy.
Due to academic struggles, his third year at West Point was his final year. Carter returned to the Valley, but with a newfound appreciation for the military.
“A big part of the reason why I went to West Point was to play football,” he said. “But once I was there, I started to understand why people actually serve. I’m actually very grateful of that and more understanding on why people serve. I’m all for that now. I have no problem going out there and doing what I have to for our country.”
While he may have forgone his opportunity to become an Army officer immediately by leaving West Point — West Point graduates are automatically commissioned as second lieutenant for five years of active duty — Carter aims to eventually complete his goal of holding an officer position after his current two-year enlistment for air defense.
“I’m kind of taking a different path, but it’s going to lead me kind of towards the same direction to the same end goal I wanted, so I’m kind of happy with that,” he said.
