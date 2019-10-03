Game of the Week: Brawley vs. Imperial kicks off IVL play with a bang

BRAWLEY — With as many ups and downs as the teams that make up the Imperial Valley League have had this football season, it’s easy enough for an essential fact to go by the wayside: They’re all still basically 0-0.
Yes, it’s Week 7, and plenty of games have already been won and lost, but none of them have done anybody an iota of good in the league standings.
All the narratives that have been twisting and turning up until this week — Central is unstoppable! Central is very stoppable! Brawley’s out of it! Brawley looks scary! The Tigers are cursed! The Tigers have an angel on their shoulder! — are ultimately just so much window-dressing for the main event that is IVL play.
Well, league play is here at long last, and what better way to kick it off that with Brawley vs. Imperial, a game that is often not just one of the games of the week, but of the season?
Both schools have been in the thick of just about every league title hunt since Imperial joined up back in 2009. In fact, from 2010 to 2016, this game was a bonafide kingmaker, with the Wildcats topping the Tigers in the IVL championship years of 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016, and Imperial triumphing in their IVL championship years of 2011, 2013 and 2015.
The teams’ last couple of meetings haven’t had quite as much influence on the IVL race, thanks to undefeated regular seasons by the two El Centro schools, but that doesn’t mean they’ve lacked for wattage.
Last year’s game was a near perfect 10 on the excitement scale, with the two team’s exchanging body blows the whole way through before the Wildcats prevailed 20-19 on a thanks to a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback.
That defeat was doubly damning for the Tigers as, not only was it their third in a row to the Wildcats, but it was also one of 12 straight losses in games decided by one score or less.
Imperial might not enter Friday’s contest with the prettiest overall record — they’re 2-3 — but at the very least they don’t have that particular hex on them anymore, thanks to their 26-25 win over Monte Vista two weeks ago.
Beating Monte Vista, might be a sign that the Tigers are in a good position to settle the score with Brawley (3-2) this year, as the Monarchs are a run-heavy team that utilizes wing-T formations that should be plenty familiar to Brawley-ites.
Of course what might put them in better position is their burgeoning offense. Stocked with playmakers like IHS’s all-time receiving leader Joey Ramos, and a rapidly developing quarterback in Jordan Reed (three passing touchdowns in three straight games) Imperial has shown signs of extreme explosiveness. They haven’t put it all the way together yet, but they’re getting closer every week.
Injuries have been an issue, but they’re starting to get some people back. Key defensive piece CJ Ramos made his debut against the Monarchs, and with linebacker Ethan Ramos and defensive back Andrew Luna, he helps flesh out a talented if occasionally erratic unit.
While the Monte Vista win might have Imperial on the upswing, it wasn’t a dominant effort and the Wildcats can take heart in the fact that the Monarchs’ ground attack was generally only slowed, and very rarely stopped.
Then again, the Wildcats can also take heart in the fact that their offense doesn’t resemble the Monarchs quite so much as it once did.
They’ve still got maulers like Daniel Caloca up front, and Blake Krigbaum knows how to play battering ram just fine, but with the advent of freshman QB Ethan Gutierrez, Brawley’s also spreading it out and chucking it more than ever before. The old blueprint for stopping them might not work as well as it once did (not that it was ever all that effective).
Both squads will be all the way up for this one, each knowing that a win here will be major statement.
Imperial center Caleb Rollins is confident in his side, and particularly the offensive line he spearheads.
“Our offensive line is probably the greatest it’s been since Royce (Freeman) was here,” Rollins said. “We have a stud sophomore, Wolfgang (Horner), a stud center right here. We have Sebastian Mendoza — he’s a returner; James Fowlkes — he’s a returner, and at right tackle, we’ve got Kye Bishop, and he’s also really good.”
A game against Brawley has a little more juice to it for Rollins than for most — “My brother went to Brawley so it’s always like a little family thing going on there,” he said — but his main focus is on showing up and showing out. He wants everyone to know, “We’re ready; we’re coming. League ain’t ready for us.”
Brawley senior lineman Sebastian Torres is also looking forward to the contest and he’s no less confident than Rollins.
“It’ll be a tough game,” Torres said. “It’ll be a battle. We’re ready for it. [We’ve been] practicing all week. We just gotta go … do our best.”
He’s hoping to see a big crowd at Warne Field for what he’s expecting to be a superior entertainment product.
Kickoff is on Friday at 7 p.m.
