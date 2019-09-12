Game of the Week: Brawley vs. Yuma Catholic sees two historical powers still looking to define 2019

YUMA — On Friday night the Brawley Wildcats will play a football game against the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks. That much is definite. What will happen when they do is anybody’s guess.
Traditionally both teams have been among the biggest kids on their respective blocks, making consistent waves in the regular season and beyond.
Brawley’s history as an IVL boogeyman in the 21st century is a matter of common knowledge. Their playoff streak from 1993 to 2016 was a thing to behold.
Yuma Catholic, meanwhile, has been an Arizona juggernaut of the highest caliber. Since 2010 the Shamrocks have been to five state championship games, winning it all in 2011, 2013 and 2014. According to reporting in the Yuma Sun, they have never had a losing season.
Under current head coach Rhett Stallworth, the Shamrocks have had a spread-and-shred offense that’s piled up yardage at an incredible rate.
Last season they averaged over 50 points per game, while quarterback Gage Reese went for 4,661 yards and 46 touchdowns passing.
Two of those touchdowns came against Brawley, when the two schools met for the first time ever (on the gridiron) on Sept. 7 — contributing to a 20-point effort which would turn out to be the second-most points the Wildcats would allow all year.
However those scores were counterbalanced by three interceptions, and on defense the Shamrocks would turn out to be ill-equipped to handle Brawley’s smash-mouth attack, as the Wildcats romped their way to 408 yards and six TDs on the ground in a 41-20 win.
Both teams would have success from there — Yuma Catholic recovered to finish the year 11-3, and took Northwestern Christian to three overtimes in the AIA 3A final before falling 40-37, while Brawley would finish 8-3 and make it back to the playoffs after missing out in 2017 — but coming into the rematch both teams have significant questions to answer about their 2019 identities.
Each is 1-1 with a blowout win and a sobering loss on the ledger.
Brawley opened things up with a tough road loss to Gila Ridge, rushing out to an early two-score lead before falling 28-19. Then in Week 3 they got a tune-up game at home against Indio, whom they trounced 43-7 after coming alive in the second half.
Yuma Catholic, meanwhile, kicked off their season with a terrifyingly efficient 62-7 win over San Manuel High — a game in which Reese threw for a mind-boggling nine touchdowns — before having a major comedown in their second game against Northwestern Christian last week, losing 45-17.
The Wildcats, of course, are in the middle of a sea change on offense. After rolling with 2018 All-IVL safety Nathan Torrez as their QB1 against Gila Ridge, Brawley gave the reins over to freshman (prodigy?) Ethan Gutierrez for most of their series against the Rajahs last week.
Gutierrez was up-and-down early on — struggling to a degree with pressure, but also finding some Wildcats open downfield on some near-miss plays — before steadying after the break and finishing 7-for-11 with 137 passing yards and a TD on the ground.
With Gutierrez at the helm, the Wildcats opened up the offense to a degree not generally seen in Brawley, running a decent number of designed passing plays, rather than just option run, after option run, after option run. The ’Cats were still mostly ground-bound, of course — with all of their scores being of the rushing variety — but the further development of an air assault bears watching.
That Gutierrez has been given this opportunity is due to Brawley’s nagging history of quarterback injuries, which have sidelined their presumed starter three years running.
Injuries have already done serious damage to the Shamrocks’ season as well. In their game against Northwestern Christian they lost star tailback Ean Chavez — who against San Manuel was a huge factor, especially as a receiver, where he caught six balls for 129 yards and four touchdowns — on their opening drive. Without him they could only manage 72 yards on 20 carries. Friday’s game, then, will give both teams an opportunity to divine exactly which way they’re trending.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., at Ricky Gwynn Stadium, in Yuma.
