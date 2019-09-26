CALEXICO — The Calexico Bulldogs have been saving a lot of wear-and-tear on the team bus so far this season. Here it is, Week 6 already, and the Bulldogs have left the county all of one time — for their season-opener versus Kearny.
Heck, forget leaving the county. The Bulldogs haven’t had to leave their own back yard, with each of their past three games taking place in the friendly confines of Ward Field.
They’re set to make it four home games in a row this week (their streak will actually extend all the way out to five, before a Week 8 date in Imperial) as they host the Holtville Vikings to complete their work-from-home tour of the Manzanita League (minus Mountain Empire).
It should be an interesting game.
Both teams will have something to prove.
Holtville will look to demonstrate to the Vincent Memorial Scots — who look to be the Vikings’ chief competition for a 2019 Manzanita League title — that “anything you can do, I can do better,” with the Scots’ 41-22 win over the Bulldogs on Sept. 6, being an expectation-setter.
Calexico, meanwhile, will look to clamp down on the idea that these upper-echelon Division V schools can come into their house and push them around with impunity.
Which squad will get its way is difficult to determine.
The Bulldogs are obviously the bigger school, but, historically, that hasn’t meant all that much for them.
They’ve got a slew of big bodies to man the trenches and have demonstrated effectiveness at marginalizing run plays between the tackles, but have had much more trouble containing runners that can reliably bounce to the outside.
Their secondary has delivered inconsistent efforts, with Kearny in Week 1 and Vincent in Week 3 really shredding the ’Dogs with the pass.
Calexico Coach John Tyree, knows that the Holtville offense — which just generated 515 total yards in a 58-point effort against the Bulldogs’ conference-mate Palo Verde — isn’t the sort of unit that his team will have an easy time with.
“Our weakness has been in the secondary and tackling in space,” Tyree said on Wednesday, “And their strength is our weakness.
“It’s pretty obvious who we’re going to have to tackle,” he added, referring to the Vikings’ own dose of lightning-in-a-bottle, junior RB Jose Devoux, coming off a masterful 300-yard, five-score effort against the Yellowjackets.
Still, the Bulldogs don’t plan to throw in any towels here. Despite dealing with injury woes — starting QB Cesar Luna, among others, won’t be available this week — Calexico’s much-improved depth (compared to last year) and the team’s early wins (including one where they held Instituto Salvatierra to just seven points — the Monaguillos scored 28 on the Vikings) have the team feeling confident.
“We’ve gotten a little better every week,” Tyree said. “So hopefully, we’ll be all right here down the stretch.”
Of course the Vikings will be rolling in with plenty of confidence themselves. Since getting skunked by Imperial in Week 2, the Holtville offense has been on a role.
Devoux has been the biggest part of that (700-plus yards, 11 TDS) but the Vikings have also been buoyed by the development of sophomore QB Spencer Hilfiker (hovering around 70 percent completions on 20 attempts per game), opening up their offense in a real way.
Holtville came into this year with an untested offensive line, but after the success they’ve had over the last three weeks they can see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
Calexico’s main chance would seem to be laying into the Viking defense, which gave up 41 points to Palo Verde and was leaky against big runs, but the Vikings’ efforts were, on the whole, stronger than they appear on paper.
Palo Verde’s scoring output was buoyed by two kickoff return TDs and turnovers, giving the ’Jackets short fields, issues that Holtville coach Jason Turner vows will be all cleaned up by Friday.
No matter how the game plays out, it’s sure to prove entertaining for at least half of those in attendance.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
